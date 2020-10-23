MARIETTA -- This time, Walton kept its foot on the gas.
After three consecutive losses in which the Raiders saw fourth-quarter leads vanish, they managed to finish off Hillgrove with a 24-15 win Friday at Raider Valley.
“I'm so proud of our guys. They played phenomenal,” Walton coach Daniel Brunner said. “We played our best game of the season tonight and still felt like we left some stuff out there. We found a way to finish, and that's what we haven't been able to do up to this point.”
Quarterback Zak Rozsman helped Walton (3-3, 1-0 Region 3AAAAAAA) secure the win by stumbling through a hoard of Hillgrove defenders for a 16-yard touchdown run with 4:43 left to play in the game.
Rozsman went on to complete 16 of 27 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 34 yards on 12 carries and two scores.
“I'm so proud of him,” Brunner said. “You saw on that last touchdown he had that he had the will to win. He wasn't going to be stopped. He was going to find a way to get in there.”
Stone McKnight was Rozsman's go-to target with 134 yards on 11 catches. His 3-yard touchdown catch gave Walton a 17-0 cushion going into the half.
For a moment, it looked like Hillgrove (4-2, 0-1) was going to get right back into the game after scoring on two plays to start the second half. Chase McCravy, who rotated with Theo Tatum at quarterback, hit Griffin Lauritano for a 43-yard catch-and-run to make it 17-7.
The Hawks had a chance to close the gap after Conor Cummins' 43-yard field goal attempt missed the uprights, but Walton seized momentum right back when Ryan Polinski picked off a McCravy pass.
Although Walton could not take advantage of the turnover, its defense prevented Hillgrove from threatening prior to Rozsman's second touchdown run.
McCravy completed 11 of 12 pass attempts for 172 yards. TJ Thomas was the leading rusher with 74 yards on 10 carries.
“(Walton) jumped out on us, and they were very sound in their route-running,” Hillgrove coach Byron Slack said. “I give them all the credit. They did what they needed to do.”
Walton got into rhythm on its second drive earlier in the game. Behind three completions of more than 10 yards by Rozsman, the Raiders cruised into the red zone before Rozsman finished it off with a 5-yard keeper.
The Raiders added a 40-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the opening quarter to extend the lead. They scored again with 19 seconds left in the first half on a 3-yard pass from Rozsman to McKnight to take a 17-0 lead.
Twice, Hillgrove got into the red zone in the first half but could not punch it in. The Hawks missed a 33-yard field goal on their first attempt. Then, after making it to the Walton 16 on their second visit inside the 20, Austin Eldred intercepted a McCravy pass.
