Game: Mount Paran Christian (0-0) at Brookstone (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Mount Paran 26, Brookstone 21 (Sept. 6, 2013)
All-time series: Tied 1-1
Mount Paran Christian planned to kick off its 2020 season Friday at Lakeview Academy in Gainesville, but instead it will be heading south to Brookstone.
The opponent switch came Wednesday after the Lakeview Academy game was canceled. It is the sign of the times in 2020.
This is the third meeting between the two schools. Mount Paran won the last meeting in 2013, so that means both teams will be going into Friday’s game blind when it comes to knowing the other’s personnel.
Mount Paran has been a perennial playoff contender since then with 10 winning seasons in 11 years, nine postseason appearances, two region championships and a state title in 2014.
Mount Paran returns five defensive and four offensive starters from last year’s 7-5 state quarterfinal squad. Jordan is excited to see how the team reacts to the challenge.
“It’s definitely been an unusually longer preseason,” Mount Paran coach Mitch Jordan said. “But, it’s really great to get to game week. The kids are excited to play and hopefully we can get off to a good start.”
By Carlton D. White
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Walker (0-0) at Athens Christian (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Walker 35, Athens Christian 18
All-time series: Walker leads 2-1
Prediction: Walker 21, Athens Christian 14
Walker travels to Athens on Friday to face Athens Christian with the hopes of helping new head coach Micheal Gunn earn his first victory with the program.
Gunn is ready to start the season, but he and the team have utilized this odd offseason as a way to get to know each other.
“They’re a great group of kids,” Gunn said. “They’ve been working hard in the weight room and field. They do the things we need to do to get better each day.”
Due to the current pandemic, the GHSA delayed the season for two weeks. Gunn said the Wolverines had to deal with the coronavirus during the delay as a few players were held out of practice.
“It was a little stressful having practice with very few linemen for two weeks,” said Gunn.
After getting through all the delays, Gunn said he saw the two weeks as a benefit when it comes to preparation for the new season start date.
“I think everyone’s just really excited to be playing someone else instead of beating on each other.”
The Wolverines have many returning players like senior quarterback Charlie Condon, senior running back Keon Smart, and senior tail end Tate Harrison.
“Charlie has had a very good preseason,” Gunn said. “Keon has a little tendonitis in his knees, but has been working hard. Tate has been really impressive and a great team leader.”
Gunn has a long, successful track record as a head coach. He is 194-72-1, which was accomplished during his time at Athens Academy from 1991-2013, and he is familiar with Friday’s opponent.
“I do know quite a bit about Athens,” said Gunn. “I know they have a really good tailback who was all-state during the preseason as well as the end of the year last year. He works both sides of the ball so we’ll have to watch out for him.”
By Kennedy Thornton
MDJ Sports Writer
Game: Whitefield Academy (0-0) at Mount Vernon Presbyterian (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Mount Vernon 28, Whitefield 0 (Aug. 25, 2017)
All-time series: Mount Vernon leads 2-0
Prediction: Whitefield 27, Mount Vernon 21
Whitefield Academy starts the 2020 football season on the road against Mount Vernon after what has felt like a long offseason.
“It has been the longest offseason for us,” Wolfpack coach Coleman Joiner said. “We know how blessed we are to be playing this season.”
Whitefield has faced Mount Vernon twice before. The last came in 2017, and the one thing the Wolfpack is still looking to do is score against the Mustangs.
“We know they are a tough opponent,” Joiner said. “They have some really good guys on their team.”
Joiner said as the offseason and preseason dragged on, his team has had a lot of time to prepare and focus on themselves. It has helped them with new schemes they have been learning on defense.
The Wolfpack has three key seniors who will be relied on to lead this team to success.
Joiner said Myles Redding, who plays wide receiver and defensive back, Eric Little, a running back and safety, along with running back and linebacker Ethan Garrett will be expected to be the leaders. They have been on the team since Joiner started coaching at Whitefield and they understand the expectations he has for the team.
“They all show a ton of resilience and are culture builders for our program,” Joiner said. “They are great guys who we are relying on to lead our young team.”
After going 6-5 in the 2018 season and going 7-4 last season, Joiner said they are looking to continue that upward trend by working hard each day.
“My hope is that we continue to build on what we have done last season and have the chance to compete in the region championship and the playoffs,” he Joiner.
By Chasite Banks
MDJ Sports Writer
Game: St. Francis (0-0) at North Cobb Christian (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb Christian 21, St. Francis 7
All-time series: St. Francis leads 5-3
Prediction: North Cobb Christian 28, St. Francis 17
North Cobb Christian will open its season against its most common opponent.
The Eagles have faced St. Francis eight times and while they are only 3-5 in the series, they have won the last two.
Coach Mark Hollars said his team is ready to finally have the opportunity to play someone else after hitting each other in practice for the last month.
“We are excited we get to play,” Hollars said. “The players put a lot of work into this offseason.”
Hollars said St. Francis is an athletic and well coached team.
“They are a program we respect,” Hollars said.
After going 8-4 last season, the Eagles return a strong core of experienced players.
Sharnard Banks, who plays running back and outside linebacker, is expected to impact games on both sides of the ball in a positive way.
The offensive line will be led by seniors Carson Groulx, Ben Hollars, and Jack Knapp, and Hollars said he is looking to wide receiver Jon Grier and running back Isaiah Williams to elevate the team’s offense.
Defensively inside linebacker Nate Watson is expected to help the team’s defense with not only his tackling skills but with his leadership.
By Chasite Banks
MDJ Sports Writer
