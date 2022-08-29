The Whitefield Academy boys cross country team finished third in a field of 54 teams at the Bob Blastow meet on Saturday.
Taylor Wade won the individual event with a time of 15:28. Andrew Rothwell was ninth at 16:07 and Bo Mitchel finished with the fastest time by a freshman with a time of 16:51.
SOFTBALL
Saturday
Mount Paran wins split doubleheader: Maddie Carroll and Katie Cunane combined to pitch a four-hitter and struck out seven as Mount Paran Christian won the first game of a split-squad doubleheader 5-2 over Thomas County Central.
Avery Hudson had three hits, Marian Collins tripled and Shayna Suttlers added a double.
In the second game, the Lady Eagles defeated Sandy Creek 9-3.
Cunane pitched a complete game, allowed three hits and struck out 11.
Suttles had two hits including a home run, Collins had two doubles, Mallory Westbook finished with a pair of doubles and Avery Hudson added two hits.
Mount Paran Christian (10-4) will host North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.
Kell 7, Campbell 3: Alex Wesley was 2-for-3 with an RBI to help lead the Lady Longhorns to a victory.
Brook Smith, Anna Bardeen and Quinn Overby each went 2-for-3, while Julia Morici, Kate Halfon and Kam Minard all added a hit and an RBI.
Julia Hendrick pitched 4⅓ innings to earn the win while Brooke Beam pitched an 1⅔ innings to earn the save.
Allatoona 8, Kell 2: Alex Wesley and Quinn Overby each had two hits, but the Lady Longhorns dropped its game to the Lady Buccaneers.
Brooke Beam had a double and Caitlyn added an RBI.
Kell (5-5) will face Campbell on Monday.
Sprayberry 14, Dunwoody 2: Gabbi Leftwich was 3-for-3 and drove in two to help lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to victory.
Graci Pederson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and pitched four strong innings to earn the win.
North Forsyth 11, Sprayberry 3: Ava Davenport was 2-for-3 but the Lady Yellow Jackets dropped the non-region game.
