Amorie Strachan had 13 points and four rebounds to help Hillgrove to a 77-26 victory over Allatoona in non-region play Monday.
Charlese Porter finished with 11 points, three rebounds and two assists. Yolanda Floyd had 10 points and Caylie Long added eight points and three rebounds.
Hillgrove (2-0) will begin play in the Paulding County Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday.
Saturday
Hillgrove 52, Hiram 34: Caylie Long had 10 points, four rebounds and three steals to help lead the Lady Hawks to a season-opening victory over Hiram.
Yolanda Floyd finished with eight points, five assists and four steals, while Elena Hardin had eight points and Aryelle King added seven.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday
Hillgrove 70, Allatoona 53: The Buccaneers’ Cayden Charles had a team-high 22 points, but it was the Hawks who came out with the victory.
Blake McAlister had 12 points and six rebounds. JR Oyarekhua added eight points and five rebounds.
Allatoona (0-1) will host Paulding County on Wednesday.
Saturday
Campbell 77, Sprayberry 75 (OT): Ryan Ray’s tip-in as time expired lifted the Spartans to a season-opening overtime victory.
Dante Harrison led the way with 19 points and David Clark added 18.
Campbell (1-0) will host Dunwoody on Thursday.
SWIMMING
Saturday
The Campbell girls and Harrison boys won the North Cobb Warrior Invite at Cobb Aquatic Center.
The Lady Spartans finished with 475.5 points, while the Hoyas finished with 471.
In total, the Campbell girls had six first-place finishes — three individual and three relays.
Individually, Julia Hodgson won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 17.31 seconds, Ava Lyon won the 500 freestyle (6:16.85) and Allison Damron won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.82).
Also finishing first were Campbell’s 200 medley relay of Sophia Ishikawa, Olivia Yahne, Sophia Caceres and Damron (1:55.04), the 200 freestyle relay of Lyon, Carceres, Yahne and Damron (1:45.76) and the 400 freestyle relay of Hodgson, Ishikawa, Yahne and Evie Papenhagen (3:57.59).
The Harrrison boys had five first-place finishes — five individual and one relay.
Sam Voss got things with a time of 1:52.41 in the 200 freestyle. Two events later, Mitch McClain followed with a time of 2:01.97 in the 200 individual medley and 49.46 in the 100 freestyle. Robbie Young broke 1 minute in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59.71.
Harrison’s 200 freestyle relay of Ashton Kapoor, Parker Murray, Young and McClain won with a time of 1:35.50.
The Harrison girls finished second (372), led by a first-place finish by Isabella Klinefelter in the 100 freestyle (53.46). North Cobb (334) came in third and Kell (228) finished in fourth.
On the boys side, Campbell (437) finished second with five first-place finishes — three individual and two relay. North Cobb (350) finished third and Kell (286) came in fourth.
