Jada Peterson had 24 points and seven rebounds, while Crystal Henderson finished with 23 points and nine assists to lead the Kell girls basketball team to a 75-50 victory over Langston Hughes on Thursday.
Jamiah Gregory had 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals and Sydney Moss added eight points.
The Longhorns (2-0) will face Hoover (Ala.) on Nov. 25 in the Hoops for Hunger showcase at Eagles Landing.
North Cobb 47, Denmark 17: Chisom Eziomume and Kaiya Sibley-Clark each scored 12 points to help lead the Warriors to a non-region victory.
Taylor Albritton finished with nine points and Zoe Williams added eight.
North Cobb (2-1) will play River Ridge on Tuesday at Johns Creek.
Creekview 52, North Cobb Christian 37: Brooke Moore had 19 points and five rebounds, but the Eagles dropped the non-region game to the Grizzlies.
Gaby LoPresti finished with six points and five rebounds while Alexis Healy added eight points.
North Cobb Christian (1-1) will take on Archer on Nov. 25 at Truett-McConnell
Wednesday
Holy Innocents 74, Hillgrove 57: Aryelle King and Amaya Harris each scored 14 points, but the Hawks came up short in the non-region game.
Amorie Stachan finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, Caylie Long had eight points and Harris added 10 rebounds and five assists.
Hillgrove (2-1) will take on Dalton at North Forsyth High School on Saturday.
