Prep roundup: Pebblebrook takes down No. 3 Carver to open season Staff reports Nov 14, 2022

Kelcei Rivers scored a game-high 24 points as part of a double-double as the Pebblebrook girls defeated No. 3 Carver 65-56.Iryana Muckle added 19 points including making some key 3-pointers down the stretch.The Lady Falcons will host New Manchester on Friday. Kell 65, Westlake 31: Jada Peterson had 20 points and Crystal Henderson finished with 19 points and five assists as the Lady Longhorns downed the Lady Lions.Jada Green had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, Sydney Moss finished with 11 points and Jamiah Gregory added 10.Kell (1-0) will travel to Langston Hughes on Thusday.Mount Paran Christian 63, Tallulah Falls 39: Jessica Fields scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady Eagles to an opening victory.Ciara Alexander finished with 14 points and Jacalyn Myrthil added 10.Mount Paran (1-0) will host Hardaway on Saturday.Hillgrove 66, Westlake 44: Aryelle King an and Amorie Stachan each scored 15 points to help lead the Lady Hawks to a season-opening win.Caylie Long had 13 points and nine rebounds, Elena Harden finished with 10 points and Yolanda Floyd pulled down eight boards.Hillgrove 61, Tift County 42: Aryelle King had 18 points to help lead the Lady Hawks past Tift. Elena Harden had 11 points, Amorie Stachan had 10 and Caylie Long eight.Hillgrove (2-0) will travel to Holy Innocents on Tuesday.BOYS BASKETBALLKell 76, Dutchtown 58: Peyton Marshall had a team-high 23 points and Jeremiah Edwards finished with 20 to help lead the Longhorns to an opening victory.CJ Brown added 19 points.Kell (1-0) will face Greenforest on Nov. 25.Cumberland Christian 63, WD Mohammed 51: Christian Bacon had 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds to lead the Patriots to victory.Max McNeil had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Emory McCardy added eight points.Cumberland Christian (4-1) will face Arlington Christiain on Tuesday.Mount Bethel Christian 57, Woodward 45: Mo Diao had 14 points and 10 rebounds to help lead the Eagles to a season-opening win.Jackson Bell finished with 12 points, James White had 10 and Zach Rodene added 10.Mount Bethel (1-0) will travel to Blessed Trinity on Tuesday.
