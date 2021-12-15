Prep roundup: Pebblebrook rolls to region win over Newnan Staff reports Dec 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kami Young had 26 points to lead Pebblebrook to a 90-61 victory over Newnan in Region 2AAAAAAA play Tuesday.Andre Young had 17 points and Jaiun Simon added 11.Pebblebrook (7-1) will face Durango, (Las Vegas) in the Tarkanian Classic on Friday. Pope 65, Blessed Trinity 50: Cam Bleshoy scored 27 points to lead the Greyhounds to a non-region win over Titans.Will Kuimjian had 19 points and Ryan Luttell added 10.Pope (5-4) will face Mount Paran Christian on Dec. 28.Allatoona 45, South Cobb 40: Cayden Charles had 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Buccaneers to a key Region 6AAAAAA victory.Landen Pitts finished with seven points and Levi Brown added six steals.Allatoona (4-3) travels to Lambert on Friday.Cherokee 59, North Cobb 53: Cherokee pulled away in the final minutes to post the non-region victory. Alex Acosta led the Warriors with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Damonte Pellot had 10 points and five rebounds, and Jalan Johnson finished with eight points and four assists.North Cobb (2-7) will face Shiloh on Saturday.GIRLS BASKETBALLPebblebrook 79, Newnan 39: Kania Seymour had 22 points, four assists and six steals to help lead the Lady Falcons to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.Kelcei Rivers finished with 18 points and Zephania Wilkins added 10 points.Pebblebrook (6-1) will face Cass on Thursday.Pope 43, Blessed Trinity 42: Katie Ward’s 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted the Lady Greyhounds to a non-region win over the Lady Titans.The 3 capped a comeback that saw Pope erase a four-point deficit with 10 seconds to play.Ward finished with 13 points and Caroline Heintzelman added 11.The Lady Greyhounds (4-4) faces Cherokee on Friday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Hillgrove's Render proves she is the best Hillgrove defense dominates Marietta to win flag football title Late flurry of activity before signing day McEachern alum Holmes one of three finalists for Walter Payton Award Two Cobb football teams finish in final rankings Local Events See Who Won Press Releases sponsored Inflation is Rising: Why It’s Even More Important to Stay Focused on Your Financial Goals Now sponsored Thimble Announces New, Million-Dollar Contract with Atlanta Public Schools Submit A Press Release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.