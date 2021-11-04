Prep Roundup: Osborne wins two Staff reports Nov 4, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Get Cobb County news and local guidance about the coronavirus outbreak. Sign up for our Email News Alerts. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Osborne’s flag football team swept its pair of games Tuesday, beating Wheeler 12-6 and Denmark 26-6.The wins improved the Lady Cardinals record to 9-2.Dechea Branham accounted for five touchdowns — two rushing, two receiving and one passing. Ramziah Mansary caught the touchdown pass.Osborne will play Pope and Marietta on Monday. MondayHillgrove sweeps: The Lady Hawks won a pair of games, beating Marietta 25-6 and Lassiter 21-0.North Cobb splits: The Lady Warriors split their two games, falling to Pope 18-14 before coming back and beating South Cobb 24-0 in the nightcap.North Cobb will play Hillgrove and Miller Grove on Monday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Three Cobb schools in position to rise to top classification North Cobb rolls past Marietta for second straight region title North Cobb, Marietta meet for possible championship game Campbell's season ends with loss to Newnan Hillgrove gets first region win, keeps postseason hopes Local Events See Who Won Press Releases sponsored Arc 3 Communications Celebrates 10-Year Business Anniversary sponsored Veterans Day Ceremony in Smyrna 11/11/2021 @ 11:00 (FREE EVENT) Submit A Press Release
