Osborne’s flag football team swept its pair of games Tuesday, beating Wheeler 12-6 and Denmark 26-6.

The wins improved the Lady Cardinals record to 9-2.

Dechea Branham accounted for five touchdowns — two rushing, two receiving and one passing. Ramziah Mansary caught the touchdown pass.

Osborne will play Pope and Marietta on Monday.

Monday

Hillgrove sweeps: The Lady Hawks won a pair of games, beating Marietta 25-6 and Lassiter 21-0.

North Cobb splits: The Lady Warriors split their two games, falling to Pope 18-14 before coming back and beating South Cobb 24-0 in the nightcap.

North Cobb will play Hillgrove and Miller Grove on Monday.

