The Mount Paran Christian girls tennis team defeated Wesleyan 3-2 to advance to its first state championship match in program history.
The Lady Eagles will face the winner of the First Presbyterian-Brookstone match Saturday in Rome. The match will begin at 9 a.m.
Mount Paran advanced by sweeping the singles matches. Emma Brojand won 6-0, 6-2, Emma Bethel won 6-0, 6-1 and Isabelle Garolfalo secured the match by winning 6-3, 6-4.
BOYS TENNIS
Lambert 3, Harrison 0: The Hoyas fell in the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals. Lambert advanced to the state finals where it will face North Gwinnett for the state title on Saturday in Rome.
BASEBALL
Lassiter 15-7, Cambridge 4-1: Parker Hughes was 2-for-4 and drove in four to help lead the Trojans to a Game 1 victory and an eventual series sweep in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs.
Lassiter had 17 hits in the first game.
Ryan Stephens was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Cameron Campbell was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Trey Griffin was 2-for-3 with three RBI and Max Beck-Berendsen finished 2-for-3.
Ben Norton was 2-for-4 and pitched six strong innings and struck out five to earn the win.
In Game 2, Walker Noland pitched a complete game three-hitter and struck out 12.
Campbell put the Trojans ahead for good with a two-run home run. Bradley Frye was 2-for-3 and drove in three, Hughes was 2-for-4 and Berendsen added two hits.
Lassiter will travel to Carrollton on Wednesday to begin a Round 2 series.
