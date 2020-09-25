Mount Paran Christian’s volleyball team swept a tri-match against Lovett and Galloway on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles (15-4, 2-0 Region 6A) defeated Lovett 25-14, 25-12 and Galloway 25-15, 25-19.
Kara Dunn finished the night with 16 kills, 14 digs and four blocks, while Catherine Ethridge had 14 kills and three blocks. Mary Lusk finished with 32 digs, Lela Pacheco had 18 digs and three aces and Paige Armstrong added 49 assists, 16 digs, eight kills and three aces.
Mount Paran will host Westminster on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.