The McEachern flag football team continued its impressive start by beating South Cobb and Wheeler on Monday.
The Lady Indians (5-1) defeated the host Lady Eagles 6-0 and the Lady Wildcats 14-0.
Defense took center stage against South Cobb as the game remained scoreless until the final minute.
On third-and-goal from the 5-yard line, Amara Davila threw a touchdown pass to Autumn Kirkpatrick in the back of the end zone to give the Lady Indians the victory.
In the nightcap against Wheeler, Amber Kirkpatrick threw a touchdown to Autumn Kirkpatrick. Amber Kirkpatrick caught the extra-point pass from Davila to give McEachern a 7-0 lead.
Davila scored on a 3-yard run to make the score 14-0.
