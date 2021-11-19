Prep roundup: McEachern flag football team rolls to area title Staff reports Nov 19, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Get Cobb County news and local guidance about the coronavirus outbreak. Sign up for our Email News Alerts. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save McEachern's flag football team swept a pair of games Wednesday, beating Allatoona and West Forsyth, and claimed the Area 1 title in the process.It was the first area championship for the program and means the Lady Indians will host the first two rounds of the state tournament on Nov. 30.McEachern defeated Allatoona 27-6 in the opener to clinch the title. Amber Kirkpatrick threw four touchdown passes, including two to DeAysia Williams. Kye Giddens and Deriah McDaniels each had an interception and a sack.In the second game, McEachern beat defending state champion West Forsyth 48-0.Kirkpatrick threw five touchdown passes in the first half, Keile Saylor had two touchdowns and McDaniels had two interceptions and returned one for a score. GIRLS BASKETBALLThursdayPebblebrook 76, Mount Bethel Christian 17: Ashantes Lewis had 21 points and Iryana Muckle finished with 19 to lead the Lady Falcons to a non-region victory. Kania Seymour added 14 points.Pebblebrook (2-0) will travel to Alexander on Dec. 4Campbell 67, Dunwoody 28: Tai Harvey had 16 points and five steals to help lead the Lady Spartans to a non-region victory.Laila Battle finished with 11 points and five steals, while Jadah Gibson had nine points and four rebounds. Sarah Taub had eight points and five steals, and Marlie Battle added 11 steals.Campbell (2-0) will face Archer in the Carrollton Girls Night Out showcase on Saturday.BOYS BASKETBALLWednesdayAllatoona 64, Paulding County 63 (OT): JR Oyarekhua made the game-winning free throw in overtime to lift the Buccaneers to a non-region victory.Cayden Charles had 27 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Blake McAlister finished with 14 points and five rebounds. Allatoona (1-1) will travel to Kell on Nov. 30. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Raiders pack away Packers Sloan resigns as Kell football coach Singletons leaving their mark on Cobb County sports Vikings able to hold off Hoyas second-half comeback attempt With Singleton back, North Cobb romps Camden County in first round Local Events See Who Won Press Releases sponsored TLG AND PERSONALITY MATTERS INC. LAUNCH INCLUSION, DIVERSITY, EQUITY IN ACTION CERTIFICATION PROGRAM sponsored GRACEPOINT School collects over 17,000 for Cobb Diaper Day! Submit A Press Release
