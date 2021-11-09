Marietta’s girls flag football team rolled to a pair of victories Monday.

The Lady Blue Devils defeated Osborne 13-0 and followed with a 38-0 win over Pope.

Against Osborne, Claire Hennessey threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to McKaela Walker, and Walker added a 2-yard touchdown run. Against Pope, Hennessey threw five touchdown passes.

Marietta will host its area tournament Monday.

