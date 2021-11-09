Prep roundup: Marietta rolls into area tournament Staff reports Nov 9, 2021 1 hr ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Get Cobb County news and local guidance about the coronavirus outbreak. Sign up for our Email News Alerts. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marietta’s girls flag football team rolled to a pair of victories Monday.The Lady Blue Devils defeated Osborne 13-0 and followed with a 38-0 win over Pope. Against Osborne, Claire Hennessey threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to McKaela Walker, and Walker added a 2-yard touchdown run. Against Pope, Hennessey threw five touchdown passes.Marietta will host its area tournament Monday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Missing key players, North Cobb outlasts North Paulding McEachern denies Pebblebrook undefeated season, wins region title Marietta rolls past Walton to clinch home-field Three Cobb schools in position to rise to top classification McEachern, Pebblebrook play for Region 2AAAAAAA title Local Events See Who Won Press Releases sponsored Arc 3 Communications Celebrates 10-Year Business Anniversary sponsored Veterans Day Ceremony in Smyrna 11/11/2021 @ 11:00 (FREE EVENT) Submit A Press Release
