Marietta’s flag football team swept its way into the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals Tuesday by beating Woodstock and Mill Creek.
With the victories, the Lady Blue Devils will travel to McEachern on Thursday for the right to advance to Monday's state semifinal at the Home Depot Backyard next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Marietta defeated Woodstock 13-6 in the opening round.
In Round 2, the Lady Blue Devils' only touchdown came on a 79-yard touchdown pass from Claire Hennessey to Cate Gruehn, who outran four Mill Creek players to the end zone.
The Marietta defense then held on two goal-line stands to secure a 7-6 victory.
Johns Creek 6, Allatoona 0: A year after advancing to the state semifinals, the Lady Buccaneers fell in the first round in a defensive battle.
Blessed Trinity 13, Pope 0: The Lady Greyhounds' inaugural season ended in the first round in a defensive struggle.
Creekview 14, Osborne 12: The Lady Cardinals were tripped up by the No. 1 seed in the opening round.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Kell 71, Allatoona 69: Peyton Marshall had 24 points, nine rebounds and six blocks to lead the Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Dylan Cambridge finished with 14 points and four rebounds, Jaylen Colon had 14 points and Parrish Johnson added eight points and six assists.
Allatoona was led by Blake McAlister’s 17 points and six assists. Cayden Charles had 16 points and eight rebounds and Devon Zajax added 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Kell (1-1) will travel to Osborne on Friday, while Allatoona will host Wheeler.
Wheeler 81, Kennesaw Mountain 49: Juvon Gamory had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Wildcats to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Isaiah Collier finished with 13 points and five assists. Klarius Amir had 11 points, Jalani Reynolds eight and Kyle Burns and Cam Brown each added seven.
Wheeler (2-2) will travel to Allatoona on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 88, Providence Christian 83 (2OT): Josh Dixon had a team-high 28 points to lead the Eagles to a victory over the No. 2 team in Class A Private.
Jack Hewitt finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, while CJ Wallace had 14 points. Albert Wilson had 12 points and six rebounds, and Tremain Davis added nine points.
North Cobb Christian (3-1) will host Furtah Prep on Saturday.
Walker 61, Whitefield Academy 57: CJ Brown had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolverines to a victory over their county rivals.
Ricky McKenzie finished with 21 points and six rebounds, and DJ Dennis added seven points and five rebounds.
Walker (3-3) will travel to Lassiter on Friday.
Osborne 81, Pope 74: Will Kuimjian had 26 points and Cam Bleshoy added 20, but it was not enough to get past the Cardinals in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Trey Kaiser added 12 points.
Pope (3-2) will travel to South Cobb on Friday.
South Forsyth 45, Walton 44: Luke Flynn had 21 points and five rebounds, but the Raiders came up one point short in the non-region game.
Harrison Morris added eight points and six rebounds.
Walton (2-3) will host Roswell on Thursday.
Paulding County 59, Marietta 51: Isaiah Nelson had 17 points and Charles Gauthier finished with 13, but the Blue Devils fell in the non-region clash.
Cedric Roach added 11 points.
Marietta (1-5) will travel to Mount Paran Christian on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
North Cobb 53, Etowah 41: Dayuna Colvin had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Warriors.
Abigail Taylor and Mahassen Thomas each had 10 points.
North Cobb (4-1) will host Blessed Trinity on Tuesday.
Lassiter 52, South Cobb 44: The Lady Trojans outscored the Lady Eagles 26-9 in the fourth quarter to earn the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Kate Squires had 14 of her 16 points in the deciding quarter. Ryan Victoria finished with 14 points and Zoe Jackson added 12.
Lassiter (2-2) will host Walker on Friday.
Kell 84, Allatoona 18: Jada Peterson scored 25 points to lead four players in double figures as the Lady Longhorns rolled to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Amaya Moss had 24 points and 15 rebounds, while Crystal Henderson finished with 11 points, seven assists and five steals. Sydney Moss had 10 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, and Jada Green added nine points and 13 rebounds.
Kell (4-0) will travel to Osborne on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 86, Providence Christian 26: Brooke Moore had 23 points and Lauryn Towns finished with 19 to lead the Lady Eagles to victory.
Alexis Healy finished with 11 points and Sophia Turnbough added 10 in the win.
North Cobb Christian (3-3) will host Furtah Prep on Saturday.
Grayson 73, Marietta 67 (OT): Kayla Day had 23 points, seven steals and five rebounds to lead the Lady Blue Devils, though they lost the non-region game.
Frances Storey finished with 12 points, while Chloe Sterling had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. MJ Harris added 11 points and five rebounds.
Marietta (2-4) will travel to Mount Paran Christian on Tuesday.
St. Francis 57, Mount Paran Christian 54 (OT): Kara Dunn had 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles.
Katelyn Dunning finished with 16 points and five assists, and Jessica Fields added eight points and eight rebounds.
Mount Paran Christian (4-1) will travel to Archer on Saturday.
