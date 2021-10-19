The Marietta flag football team posted a pair of shutouts Monday, beating Wheeler 6-0 and then posting a 24-0 victory over North Cobb.

The Lady Blue Devils moved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Division 3 Area 2. They have allowed only seven points over the course of the four games, including three shutouts.

Claire Hennessey threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Laila Perryman for the only score of the game in the win over Wheeler.

Against North Cobb, Akhaila Makenna had a touchdown and an interception return for another score. McKaela Walker and Cate Gruehn each added touchdowns.

Marietta will return to the field Saturday for a tournament at McEachern

Osborne splits: The Lady Cardinals earned a shutout victory over South Cobb, but then were a shutout victim against Hillgrove.

Zoie Johnson led the way against South Cobb with three carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns. She also added an interception on defense.

Quarterback Sandra Alvarez was 4-for-4 passing for 54 yards, a touchdown and added a rushing touchdown. Dechea Branham added three receptions for 38 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Hillgrove beat Osborne 33-0 in the other game. Latoya Mitchell had an interception and Zoie Johnson had eight flag pulls.

