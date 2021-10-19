Prep roundup: Marietta defense posts two more shutouts Staff reports Oct 19, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Get Cobb County news and local guidance about the coronavirus outbreak. Sign up for our Email News Alerts. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Marietta flag football team posted a pair of shutouts Monday, beating Wheeler 6-0 and then posting a 24-0 victory over North Cobb.The Lady Blue Devils moved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Division 3 Area 2. They have allowed only seven points over the course of the four games, including three shutouts.Claire Hennessey threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Laila Perryman for the only score of the game in the win over Wheeler. Against North Cobb, Akhaila Makenna had a touchdown and an interception return for another score. McKaela Walker and Cate Gruehn each added touchdowns.Marietta will return to the field Saturday for a tournament at McEachern Osborne splits: The Lady Cardinals earned a shutout victory over South Cobb, but then were a shutout victim against Hillgrove.Zoie Johnson led the way against South Cobb with three carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns. She also added an interception on defense.Quarterback Sandra Alvarez was 4-for-4 passing for 54 yards, a touchdown and added a rushing touchdown. Dechea Branham added three receptions for 38 yards, a touchdown and an interception.Hillgrove beat Osborne 33-0 in the other game. Latoya Mitchell had an interception and Zoie Johnson had eight flag pulls. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Kennesaw Mountain rebounds with win over Pope Marietta breezes past Hillgrove for homecoming win North Cobb gets offensive in win over Walton North Cobb, Walton vie for Region 3AAAAAAA lead Pope, Kennesaw Mountain face off for Region 6AAAAAA lead Local Events See Who Won Press Releases sponsored Croy Adds Staff in Chattanooga with Hire of Jeremy Sims, PE sponsored Biketober Is Underway and It’s More Than Business As Usual! Submit A Press Release
