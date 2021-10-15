Harrison wasted little time taking control of its deciding Game 3 of its Class AAAAAAA opening round playoff matchup with Camden County.
After holding the Lady Wildcats scoreless in the first inning, the Lady Hoyas scored four times, added one in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth to post an 11-0 victory in five innings.
Harrison will now host Milton in the second round next week.
Every player in the lineup got at least one hit, while Hannah Turner pitched four strong innings, allowed two hits and struck out eight to earn the win.
Saylor McNearney went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and drove in two to lead the way. Bayleigh Rouse also went 2-for-3 and drove in two while Lexi Caruso was 2-for-2 and drove in a pair.
VOLLEYBALL
Mount Bethel 3, Mount Pisgah 0: The Lady Eagles won the Region 6A Private championship 25-14, 25-16, 25-14.
Mount Bethel will be the region's No. 1 seed in the Class A Private volleyball tournament, which begins next week, when it hosts the No. 4 seed from Region 8A.
Lassiter 3, Allatoona 0: The Lady Trojans needed only three games to earn the No. 3 seed from Region 6AAAAAA.
Lassiter beat Allatoona 25-12, 25-16, 25-14. The Lady Trojans will travel to Dacula to open the Class AAAAAA state playoffs next week, while the Lady Buccaneers are at Buford.
Whitefield Academy earns No. 3 seed: The Lady Wolfpack earned the No. 3 seed from Region 2A Private after winning two of three matches played on Thursday.
Whitefield defeated SACA 25-4, 25-4, fell to Landmark Christian 16-25, 10-25, and then beat Paideia 25-16, 25-22.
The Lady Wolfpack will travel to Trinity Christian next week to open the Class A Private state playoffs.
Walker 3, Christian Heritage 0: The Lady Wolverines claimed the No. 3 seed from Region 7A Private with a straight sets victory.
Walker beat Christian Heritage 25-18, 25-16, 25-16. Lauren Haynes had 20 kills and 16 digs while Janie Harrison had 11 kills, four blocks and 15 digs.
The Lady Wolverines will travel to Holy Innocents next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.