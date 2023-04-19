Prep roundup: Campbell shuts out South Gwinnett in second round Staff reports Apr 19, 2023 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Campbell boys soccer team advanced to the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals for the third straight year Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over South Gwinnett at Richard McDaniel Stadium.The victory sends the Spartans (10-5-1) to Collins Hill next Tuesday for the right to advance to the final four.Landon Cobb and Dzenan Cerimagic each scored a goal, while Juan Hernandez and Zion Callender had assists. Grant Thomas earned the shutout in net. Parkview 2, Pebblebrook 1: The Panthers scored the lone goal in overtime to lift them over the Falcons in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.Pebblebrook finished the season 11-5-2.Class A Division IWhitefield Academy 3, Tallulah Falls 1: The Wolfpack went on the road and earned the victory in the second round of the Class A Division I state playoffs.Whitefield Academy (10-8-1) will travel to Claxton for a state quarterfinal matchup next Tuesday.GIRLS SOCCERTuesdayCampbell 6, North Paulding 1: Lailah Stewart had a hat-trick and the Spartans rolled to a victory in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.The victory means Campbell (14-2) will host Mill Creek in the state quarterfinals on Monday.Aliyah Warrick, Ava Cook and Lucy Yazzo each added goals in the win.BASEBALL TuesdayAllatoona 2, Creekview 1: Sam Tomczak was 2-for-3 with an RBI to help lead the Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory in the final game of the regular seasonEthan Sutton was 2-for-3 with a double and a triple and Jack Reynolds added a double.Matthew Perkins picked up the win in relief.Allatoona (18-12, 12-6) will host East Paulding in a doubleheader Saturday to open the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.GIRLS TENNISTuesdayClass AAWalker 3, Redan 0: Anjali Kanuru and Maddie Atwell won singles matches 6-0, 6-0 to help the Wolverines earn a victory in the opening round of the Class AA state playoffs.The doubles team of Allison Riley and Blakely Meyer won 6-0, 6-1 to cap the victory.Walker will host Model in a second round match by April 26.Class AAAAAAAHillgrove 3, Archer 0: The Hawks swept their opening round match of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.Hillgrove will host the winner of Lowndes and Campbell in a second round match by April 26. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Longtime Allatoona coach Varner to join NCC staff Offense gets the best of defense in KSU spring game Press Releases sponsored Earth Day Open Studio and Juried Art Exhibit sponsored Marietta, Georgia Tops List Of 10 Best US Cities For Young Singles To Live In Submit A Press Release
