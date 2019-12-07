Campbell coach Randy McClure secured his his 500th career victory with a 48-46 win at Cobb County rival Marietta.
Cheyenne Clark came through with a three-point play during the final minute to put the Lady Spartans ahead and went on to win the non-region game on the road.
Jaleah Alston later got fouled and hit one of two free throws for the two-point lead.
Jameah Alston led Campbell with 11 points and had six rebounds and four steals. Nia Bozeman added nine points, five rebounds and four steals. Jaleah Alston finished with seven points, seven rebounds and five steals, and Sarah Taub added seven points.
Kell 72, Sprayberry 62: Cyrstal Henderson scored 30 points, including making 13 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter, to lead the Lady Longhorns to a non-region victory.
Kell made eight 3-pointers in the first half to build an 11-point lead. Kya Williams finished with 21.
Anna Vereen led Sprabyerry (3-5) with 22 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Janelle McDaniel and Amaya Johnson each added nine points.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will host Dalton on Tuesday.
North Cobb 54, Harrison 33: Azonya Austin had 15 points and seven assists to help lead the Lady Warriors to a non-region victory.
Sydney Thomas made three 3-pointers during an 18-2 run to open the game. She finished with 12 points and four steals.
Madison Edge finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Natalie Ndegwa added 11 points and eight rebounds.
North Cobb (6-2) will travel to Riverwood on Tuesday.
Mount Paran Christian 60, Fellowship Christian 18: The Lady Eagles took a 15-1 first quarter lead on their Region 6A rival and continued to cruise.
Kara Dunn led Mount Paran with 13 points.
Jasiah Washington finished with 11 points and Kaylynn Kirklen scored nine.
Mount Paran (5-1) will play at Walker on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marietta 62, Campbell 52: Marietta was up by two at halftime, but used a 21-12 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Marietta hit four 3-pointers in that decisive third quarter.
Jayden Martin led Marietta with 11 points. MaKyle Lockett, Jaquan Harris and Reggie McCarty each had 10. Eric Howard and Andre Haynes both finished with nine.
Marietta will host Kennesaw Mountain on Friday in its Region 3AAAAAAA opener.
Dominion Christian 71, Augusta Prep 45: Dominion Christian won to finish third in the Augusta Prep Roundball Classic.
Jace Griffin had 21 points to lead the Knights. Caleb Raines finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds and was named to the all-tournament team.
Dominion led 11-9 before breaking the game open with forced turnovers and routine buckets.
Dominion (4-2) will play Cristo Rey at home Tuesday.
Late Friday
Pope 65, Dunwoody 41: Ross Shepherd had 22 points and eight rebounds to help keep Pope undefeated on the season with the Region 7AAAAAA win.
Will Kolker added 26 points and 10 assists.
The Greyhounds jumped out to a 19-6 first quarter lead and was ahead by 20 at the half.
Pope (7-0, 3-0) will host Alpharetta on Tuesday.
