Prep roundup: Campbell holds off Walton Staff reports Aug 17, 2022 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Samantha Williams was 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and drove in three to help lead Campbell to a 12-10 victory over Walton in a non-region matchup Tuesday.Charlotte Keib and Kaya Klein each added two hits and drove in two. Klein also pitched a complete game and struck out nine to earn the win.Campbell (4-1) will host Norcross on Thursday. North Cobb 7, Etowah 2: Leah Byrd pitched a complete game and struck out six, while also going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help lead the Lady Warriors to victory.Audrey Ward was 4-for-4 with an RBI.North Cobb was set to travel to McEachern on Wednesday. VOLLEYBALLTuesdayNorth Cobb 3, Hillgrove 0: The Lady Warriors swept their west Cobb rival in non-region play, winning 25-16, 25-20, 25-17.Jaidyn Garcia and Nikol Antova each had nine kills and Sarah Boyle added eight.North Cobb (6-2) will face Blessed Trinity, West Forsyth, St. Pius X and North Forsyth at the South Forsyth All-City Playdate on Saturday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Cobb well-represented in High School Football America top 300 JOHN BEDNAROWSKI: Football season starts with 'Kickoff '22' Dynamite Dozen: Mustangs' Lew making big impression Dynamite Dozen: Eziomume about to be a big part of North Cobb's offense JOHN BEDNAROWSKI: Players are learning that there's more to football than football Press Releases sponsored Atlanta Lyric Theatre Kicks Off 42nd Season with Musical Classic Guys and Dolls sponsored Viva Chicken's Peruvian Passionfruit Slushy Debuts at Dry County Brewing Company August 18 Submit A Press Release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.