The Campbell boys and girls won the Campbell Kickoff Swim and Dive meet Saturday at the Cobb Aquatic Center.
As a whole, Campbell had a combined team score of 844, with the boys scoring 417 and the girls 427.
The girls 200-yard medley relay of Ava Lyon, Savannah Trumble, Ellie Feldman and Evie Papenhagen got the meet started for the Lady Spartans with a time of 2 minutes, 5.09 seconds for a first-place finish.
For the boys, Joshua Culling came in first in the 200 individual medley (2:04.17). Two events later, Coulson Benedict got a first place finish in the 50 freestyle (23.57). Noah Harper had the team’s third first-place individual finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.91).
Both teams claimed the top spot in the 200 freestyle relay. The boys relay of Joshua Culling, Alan Lam, Tate Papenhagen and Coulson Benedict finished with a time of 1:33.77. The girls relay of Katherine Stockton, Susan Ruehle, Ellie Feldman and Lyon had a time of 1:55.13.
Kennesaw Mountain’s girls came in second place with 424 points.
Katie Huff won the 200 freestyle (2:13.34) and Reagan Reason claimed the No. 1 spot in the 200 IM (2:25.14). The 400 freestyle relay of Reason, Huff, Parker Lee and Mia Milholland came in first (4:11.16).
The Northgate girls came in third (246), followed by Kell (223) and Pickens (199).
On the boys side, Kell had 360 points for a second-place finish overall, led by a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:47.99). The Kennesaw Mountain boys came in third (359.5), led by a third-place finish by Conor Enabnit in the 200 freestyle (1:54.77).
North Cobb Christian (295.5) came in fourth, followed by Trinity Christian (115).
Pope boys, girls win Pumpkin Plunge
The Pope boys and girls finished in the top spots at the Pumpkin Plunge.
The girls finished with 680 points, above Richmond Hill (463) and St. Vincent's (317).
The boys came out on top with 568.5 points, over Richmond Hill (542.5) and Adairsville (275).
