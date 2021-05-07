Lassiter scored four runs in the first inning and then made the lead stand-up as it defeated Carrollton 6-3 in Game 3 of the second round Class AAAAAA playoff matchup.
The victory moves the Trojans into the state quarterfinals where it will travel to Valdosta next week. The series will start with a doubleheader on Tuesday and a Game 3 on Wednesday if necessary.
The first inning started with Parker Hughes being hit by a pitch, and then Bradley Frye reached on a bunt single. After Cameron Campbell walked to load the bases, Ryan Martin singled to left to drive in Hughes. Frye scored on a double play, and Campbell scored when Kyle Carlson reached on an error. Carlson then scored on a two-out, two-strike single by Max Beck-Berendsen.
Campbell would add a couple insurance runs with a two-run homer to right.
Trey Griffin pitched five strong innings to get the win, while Walker Noland worked the last two innings to earn the save.
Wednesday
Lassiter 0-10, Carrollton 10-0: The Trojans won Game 2 to split the series opening doubleheader.
Ryan Martin provided the big blow with an opposite field grand slam. Bradley Frye was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Kyle Carlton added two hits.
Trey Griffin had a two-run single, while Cameron Campbell added an RBI double.
Walker Noland pitched a five-inning complete-game, allowing only three hits and struck out five.
In Game 1, Carrollton broke it open with a five-run fourth to take a 9-0 lead.
Ryan Stephens went 2-for-3 with a double.
Girls Soccer
Thursday
Walton 3, Dunwoody 2 (OT): The Lady Raiders scored three minutes into overtime and then made it hold up to win the quarterfinal matchup in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Walton will travel to Lambert on Monday for a matchup to determine which team will play for a state championship.
Wednesday
Atlanta International 4, Whitefield Academy 1: The Lady Wolfpack fell in the quarterfinals of the Class A Private school state playoffs.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wednesday
Allatoona 9, West Forsyth 3: The Buccaneers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A/7A state tournament. Allatoona will host Buford on Saturday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Thursday
Blessed Trinity 18, Walker 3: A day after advancing to the Class A/5A quarterfinals, the Lady Wolverines saw their season come to a close. Walker finishes the season 14-4.
Wednesday
Milton 20, Lassiter 6: The Lady Trojans season came to a close in the second round of the Class 6A/7A state playoffs.
Caitlin Gavin had two goals while Katie Afshar, Diana Bruder, Alexa Young and Audrey Wisdom each had one. Lassiter finishes the season 11-8.
