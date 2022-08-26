KENNESAW — Cayman Prangley would not brag, even after throwing for 254 yards and scoring five touchdowns.
Instead, the Kennesaw Mountain quarterback spread the love around after the Mustangs’ 45-14 victory over Campbell on Friday night in a non-region game at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium.
“My O-line did a great job. I think I have one of the top receiving corps, not only in the state but in the country,” Prangley said. “My two running backs, TJ (Jenkins) and Bryan (Simpkins), also did a great job.”
Prangley was 18-of-22 on the night and went over the 200-yard mark in the first half, helping the Mustangs (1-0) build a 38-7 lead at the break. He threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more.
Kennesaw Mountain scored on its first series, with a 39-yard pass to Jailen Taylor from Prangley setting up a 32-yard scoring strike to Jenkins with less than 2 minutes off the board.
The Mustangs got the ball back when Jaylen Mosen picked off a pass at midfield and returned it 14 yards. Kennesaw Mountain needed seven plays on the short field, with Prangley calling his own number from 2 yards out for the score.
Campbell (0-2) got on the board with Luke Marble’s 52-yard TD pass to Tywon Wray, but Kennesaw Mountain answered with a seven-play, 65-yard drive, capped by Prangley’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Lee.
After forcing a three-and-out, Kennesaw Mountain needed six plays to move 47 yards, ending in Prangley’s 1-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. The Mustangs scored on their next drive with Ty Roldan’s 40-yard field goal.
The Kennesaw Mountain defense got on the board in the next series, with Ethan Voltaire scooping up a fumble and taking it back 34 yards for a touchdown and 38-7 lead that held to halftime.
Campbell scored on a 10-play, 79-yard drive to open the second half, reaching the end zone on Marble’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Jontae Jones.
Kennesaw Mountain closed out its scoring in the fourth quarter on Prangley’s 22-yard pass to Daniel Karanja.
“Our goal all week was to fix us,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “We knew last week (a 26-25 win against Cass) was not the type of offense we wanted to be. Cayman did a great job tonight at playing within the offense.
“He’s a playmaker with the ball in his hands and a great decision-maker, and they’ve got to keep building off of it.”
Carmean’s defense also dominated, holding Campbell to 82 yards.
“We stressed playing with speed, playing with great effort, and those guys did a great job tonight,” he said, “making a home in the backfield for sure.”
Kennesaw Mountain will travel to North Paulding next week, and Prangley said the focus remains internal.
“We just need to play our brand of football, no matter who we play against,” he said. “If we play our brand of football, we’re a really hard team to beat.”
Campbell will be back home against Meadowcreek.
