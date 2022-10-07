--kmhs at osborne 03-- Osborne running back Khalif Walters (6) tries to gain more yards as Kennesaw Mountain's Ethan Voltaire (11) attempts to bring him down during Friday night's game. SPECIAL/LAURA MOON.
--kmhs at osborne 07--Kennesaw Mountain quarterback Cayman Prangley prepares for the snap against Osborne Friday night. SPECIAL/LAURA MOON
--kmhs at osborne 01-- Kennesaw Mountain running back T.J. Jenkins (24) breaks through Osborne's defense Friday night. SPECIAL/LAURA MOON.
--kmhs at osborne 02-- Kennesaw Mountain's Jailen Taylor pulls in the catch and runs it in for the first touchdown of the game against Osborne Friday night. SPECIAL/LAURA MOON.
--kmhs at osborne 03-- Osborne running back Khalif Walters (6) tries to gain more yards as Kennesaw Mountain's Ethan Voltaire (11) attempts to bring him down during Friday night's game. SPECIAL/LAURA MOON.
--kmhs at osborne 04-- Kennesaw Mountain's Daniel Karanja (10) finds a path through Osborne's defense Friday night. SPECIAL/LAURA MOON.
--kmhs at osborne 05-- Osborne's Khalif Walters attempts to pick up a few more yards against Kennesaw Mountain Friday night. SPECIAL/LAURA MOON.
--kmhs at osborne 06-- Osborne's Khalif Walters gets stopped by Kennesaw Mountain's Ethan Voltaire during Friday night's game. SPECIAL/LAURA MOON
--kmhs at osborne 08-- Osborne quarterback Edward Burr gets brought down by Kennesaw Mountain Friday night. SPECIAL/LAURA MOON.
--kmhs at osborne 09-- Kennesaw Mountain's Cayden Lee makes the catch and runs it in to the 2 yard line against Osborne Friday night. SPECIAL/LAURA MOON.
--kmhs at osborne 10-- Kennesaw Mountain's Michael Bell (23) looks up after bringing down the interception against Joshua Horton during Friday night's game. SPECIAL/LAURA MOON.
--kmhs at osborne 11-- Kennesaw Mountain quarterback Cayman Prangley (3) holds on to the ball and picks up yards for the Mustangs Friday night against Osborne. SPECIAL/LAURA MOON.
MARIETTA -- Cayman Prangley wasted little time getting Kennesaw Mountain going Friday night.
On the first play from scrimmage, the senior quarterback found freshman receiver Nalin Scott for a 80-yard touchdown. The Mustangs took the early lead, and it was the catalyst for a 49-0 win at Osborne in a battle of unbeatens.
Prangley was not done making plays for Kennesaw Mountain (6-0, 1-0 Region 5AAAAAAA).
He finished 13-of-21 for 240 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed six times for 28 yards and a touchdown.
“When you’ve got a guy that’s a four-year starter running the offense, it puts you in a really good place offensively,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said, "and on top of that, he’s a phenomenal player.”
Aside from the opening play, Prangley seemingly made plays any time his team needed him.
Whether it was scrambling for first-down yardage on third-and-long or tossing screens to a big tight end in senior Earl Kyle, the Mustangs offense' was in good hands.
Kennesaw Mountain, however, did benefit from a few Osborne mistakes. The Cardinals (5-1, 0-1) threw five interceptions and were plagued with a myriad of penalties.
That is not to take away from what the Mustangs did defensively, highlighted by defensive end David Attaochu’s 28-yard interception return for a touchdown.
“Our defense played fast,” Carmean said. “That was the biggest thing we emphasized all week. We want our guys to fly around, attack the ball, and they did a great job.”
Osborne was able to move the ball at points throughout the game, primarily with some hard running by back Khalif Waters and Licori Humphrey.
Penalties were a major theme in the game. Not only did it hamper Osborne from putting pressure on Kennesaw mountain, but both teams saw their fair share of mistakes, combining for 15 penalties and a net loss of 90 yards.
Nevertheless, Carmean was pleased after kicking off region play with a win heading into consecutive games against powerful opponents Walton and North Cobb.
“Starting out on a good note -- we wanted to start fast, so it was good for us,” Carmean said.
Osborne, which came in having outscored its non-region opposition 251-42, will look to bounced back when it travels to Cherokee.
