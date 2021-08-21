DALLAS — Kennesaw Mountain’s early lead withstood East Paulding’s second-half comeback for a 28-12 victory in the season opener Friday.
The Mustangs earned an early 14-0 advantage in the first quarter with a on a touchdown catch by Jah Welch and a 23-yard run by quarterback Cayman Prangley. The junior completed 6 of 17 of passes for 155 yards.
“I thought the first half was great.” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “I was really proud of how our kids came out ready to play, but it takes four quarters, and we have a lot of stuff to clean up before next week.”
With 10 minutes left in the second quarter, a 31-yard run by Prangley and a 13 yard run by Chance Arthur set the Mustangs up for a 44-yard touchdown pass from Prangley to Jailen Taylor to make it 21-0.
“Our defensive guys have been killing it all week,” Carmean said. “Our coaches did a great job of installing the game plan and getting the guys ready to play. Also, the way they just ran to the ball tonight, which is such a huge part of playing good defense.’
With 10 minutes left in the half, Evan Duke intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. The junior linebacker also had two sacks in the game.
“Evan Duke is a great player and I think this was an awesome breakout game for him tonight on the defensive side of the ball,” Carmean said. “He has done so much for this team being a leader and a captain on the team.”
The Raiders scored for the first time on the next drive with a 30-yard run from running back Justin Williams, putting East Paulding 28-6 after missing the extra-point kick.
With 9:42 left in the third quarter, Williams scored off a 5-yard carry to make it 28-12.
Williams had 160 of East Paulding’s 284 total yards, running 112 during the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.