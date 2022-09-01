Game: Kennesaw Mountain (2-0) at North Paulding (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: North Paulding 21, Kennesaw Mountain 10 (Nov. 1, 2019)
All-time series: North Paulding leads 6-0
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 35, North Paulding 31
The 2022 season is shaping up to be a big one for Cayman Prangley.
The senior quarterback has played a major role in Kennesaw Mountain’s strong start and will try to help the Mustangs continue their winning streak as they go on the road to take on North Paulding in a non-region game.
Prangley was certainly a key factor in Kennesaw Mountain’s 45-14 victory over Campbell last Friday, completing 18 of 22 passes for 254 yards and five touchdowns — three passing and two rushing.
For the season, he has completed 25 of 36 passes for 389 yards and five touchdowns to lead Kennesaw Mountain to its 2-0 start.
“I think Cayman will say this too, I think he’s played really well, but not perfect and has a lot he can build off of,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “But it was definitely a great bounce back from the previous week for him. But we’re excited to see how he continues to finish off a great career at Kennesaw Mountain. So we’ve got a good start and we’ve got to keep building off of it and getting all those guys on the same page.”
Carmean said Prangley has gotten even better after a successful 2021 season in which he threw for 1,882 yards and 24 touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
“More than anything, it’s his leadership ability,” Carmean said. “He’s always been a great leader, but I’ve really seen him take that next step as a leader on and off the field this year for us — on the field for us, of course, for the offense, taking control of it and leading those guys and off the field as a team leader. He’s done a great job.”
A big key to Prangley’s success is the Mustangs’ talented group of wide receivers, led by of senior wide receiver Cayden Lee — who has 13 receptions for 165 yards and three touchdowns in the first two games of the season.
“Cayden has done a great job for us,” Carmean said. “He’s a great worker. He does a good job of elevating the level of everybody else around him. I think he’s a phenomenal route runner and catches the ball well. But I think the other too to note is that we’ve got a really, really good group of receivers. We’ve got a bunch of different guys who can make plays all over the field. I think they all feed off of each other and each week, it could be somebody different.”
Prangley and the Mustangs will face a tough challenge as they try to remain undefeated against North Paulding, which itself is 2-0 after a couple of impressive wins – a 35-13 victory over Allatoona in its season opener and a 49-24 win over East Paulding last week.
