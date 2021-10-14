Game: Pebblebrook (6-0-1, 1-0) at Campbell (3-3, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Pebblebrook 26, Campbell 3
All-time series: Pebblebrook leads 15-10
Prediction: Pebblebrook 35, Campbell 17
Pebblebrook looks to remain among the ranks of the unbeaten when it visits Campbell for a Region 2AAAAAAA clash Friday.
The Falcons have won six straight in the series and are averaging 39.2 points per game. Campbell, which has dropped three straight games after opening the season at 3-0, is averaging 24.3 points per game.
A big reason for Pebblebrook’s success on offense, as well as defense, has been the play of Briyar Powers. The 6-foot, 160-pound junior wideout has proven to be a strong asset in the Falcons’ offense, while also displaying his skills in pass coverage as a defensive back.
Powers’ latest exploits had him finishing the game against East Coweta with four catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. A dangerous player in the return game, Powers, who ran a 4.5 40-yard dash in the offseason, also has two returns for touchdowns this season to go along with his many pass breakups.
In his second year as a starter, Powers has lined up all over the field to help Pebblebrook take use of his valuable skillset.
Currently, with 17 receptions for 346 yards and touchdowns, Powers’ improvement has been a welcome sign for coach Leroy Hood, who has enjoyed watching Powers’ growth.
“Briyar was also with us as a ninth-grader,” Hood said. “He’s definitely progressing, and from the coaching staff and the players, what he’s doing this year are things he’s been doing since Day 1.
Hood said the Falcons don’t have any four- or five-star receivers on the roster, but their overall contributions have rocketed Pebblebrook to a place among the most successful teams in the state this season.
“Hands down, the Falcons’ receiving corps is one of the best units I’ve seen in years,” Hood said. “So, what Powers or any of those guys do is not a surprise to us. He has a natural ability to catch the ball and show off his speed. He also runs great routes and can find the sweet spot in the defense.”
“He’s a firecracker who adds another dimension to the game.”
Campbell will do its best to limit Powers and the rest of the Falcons’ offense when it takes the field tonight. Spartans coach Howie DeCristofaro understands the challenge his team will face, and he’s been working hard to address those issues among his staff and players.
“Pebblebrook is an explosive team,” DeCristofaro said. “We have to keep their big plays down as much as possible. They have a lot of weapons. Their quarterback does a great job, and their wide receivers play well. We can do some good things if we can limit turnovers, so we’ll see how well we compete.”
