1. North Cobb Warriors
The Warriors didn’t play their best game against Alpharetta, but they did enough to win on the road. That is the sign of a good team. Now, North Cobb gets a bye week before facing off with Cherokee County foe Etowah.
2. Allatoona Buccaneers
The Bucaneers seemed a little rusty against Kennesaw Mountain in their Region 6AAAAAA opener, but they still came out with a win. Jaylen Ponder has taken over as the primary running back and has set his sights on a 1,000-yard season as a sophomore. Through two games, he has 236 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
3. McEachern Indians
The Indians are going to be just fine. After suffering losses to No. 5 North Gwinnett and No. 1 Grayson, McEachern turned the tables and took out defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Marietta. The win over the Blue Devils was the second straight and 12th of the last 13 against their Cobb County rivals. Now, after proving which MHS is best for 2020, the Indians go for Powder Springs bragging rights Friday when they travel to Hillgrove.
4. Walton Raiders
The Raiders trailed early, came back to take a second-half lead, but then faded at the end and suffered their first loss ot the season to Brookwood. Now, Walton heads to West Forsyth, which has faced two ranked teams to open the season. It beat Mays 42-6 in the season opener and lost to Cartersville 28-17 two weeks ago. The Raiders need to clean up mistakes and take their “A” game to Forsyth County to come back with a win.
5. Kell Longhorns
The Longhorns didn’t show much rust last week when they took out Pope in the teams’ first matchup since 2013. Now, they go on the road to three-time defending state champion Blessed Trinity in a game that was scheduled after Kell lost its game against Hillgrove. David Mbadinga got back into the action last week against the Greyhounds, and he will need to have a big day to allow Corbin LaFrance the time to connect with Jaylon Brown and Jamal Hill down the field.
6. Marietta Blue Devils
The Blue Devils didn’t fare too well against rival McEachern last week, but that wasn’t because of quarterback Jaylen Woods. Taking over for Week 1 starter Tyler Hughes, Woods threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns in his first varsity start. Marietta has two good quarterbacks as it makes the long road trip to Camden County to face the Wildcats.
7. Hillgrove Hawks
The Hawks have not played since their season opener, following a game that was canceled because of the coronavirus and a scheduled bye week. Now, they will try to get back into the swing of things when they host archrival McEachern. Hillgrove has won four straight home games in the series and will be primed to regain bragging rights after losing them last season.
8. North Cobb Christian Eagles
The Eagles boast three of the county’s top 10 rushers, including leading rusher Caleb Cannon, who is pacing Cobb with 520 yards and six touchdowns through three games. North Cobb Christian will take its power running game on the road this week when it heads to Savannah to take on 2-1 Calvary Day in the first meeting between the programs.
9. Pebblebrook Falcons
The Falcons’ offense is flying high behind quarterback Craig Adams Jr. The team enters its matchup with Lithia Springs averaging 36 points per game. Pebblebrook will try to win a third straight game for the first time since the final three games of the 2017 regular season.
10. Sprayberry Yellow Jackets
The Yellow Jackets picked up their first win of the season with a dominating performance against Wheeler in the Region 6AAAAAA opener last week. They will try to even their record at 2-2 when they host Kennesaw Mountain. Sprayberry showed off new running threat Isaiah Abbey last week as he ran for more than 100 yards while workhorse Damarion Owens was eased back into the lineup after an injury in the season opener.
