North Cobb stays on top of the Power Poll heading into Week 2.
However, Walton may have been more impressive in a 44-41 loss to Mill Creek than the Warriors were in a 21-17 victory over Westlake. But that is the one true difference -- North Cobb is 1-0, Walton is 0-1.
Kell made the biggest move climbing into the top 5 after a decisive win over Cherokee Bluff, and welcome to the Cobb Football Friday Power Poll Osborne. The Cardinals make the Poll for the first time in we don't know how many years. The question is, how long can they stay there?
1. North Cobb Warriors The Warriors went on the road and beat one of the top 10 teams in Class AAAAAA, but it’s likely there weren’t many on the bus who were happy about it as they headed home last Friday. Special teams proved to be a challenge, and it will be something North Cobb will have to fix prior to its game against Buford next week.
2. Walton Raiders: The Raiders’ offense proved to be in midseason form against Mill Creek when Jeremy Hecklinski threw for 425 yards and five touchdowns. Makari Bodiford showed they could run the ball, too, as he went for 140 yards. Defensively, Walton left a large margin for improvement, but it was playing one of the best teams in the state. The Raiders don’t get a pass, but there weren’t many teams that would have slowed Mill Creek down last weekend.
3. Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs: The Mustangs showed a lot of grit Friday night overcoming the elements, a lengthy weather delay and an up-and-coming team from Cass. Four times, Kennesaw Mountain came from behind to retake the lead, including driving for the game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter.
4. Kell Longhorns: The Longhorns rolled over Cherokee Bluff in the first game of the season in the state of Georgia. New quarterback Bryce Clavon showed the same kind of fire power on the football field as he is supposed to have on the baseball diamond. He found a favorite target in freshman receiver Peyton Zachary, and Davion Hampton showed he can bring fans to their feet from whatever position he may be playing at the time.
5. McEachern Indians: The Indians showed the offense has plenty of potential to put points on the board. However, their red-zone offense needs to be shored up, as they drove inside the 10 on their first four drives against North Gwinnett, including twice to the 1, and came away with three points. Defensively, there were numerous issues —- tackling, communication, etc. — that will have to be fixed before they face Hughes this week.
6. Pebblebrook Falcons: The Falcons had a big early lead, but couldn’t hold on to it as South Gwinnett rallied for a come-from-behind victory. They have archrival South Cobb on the schedule this week, and there is likely to be some frustrations taken out on the Eagles. However, if Pebblebrook takes South Cobb lightly, the Eagles showed enough against Carver that they could make it a difficult day for the Falcons.
7. Marietta Blue Devils: The Blue Devils are a good football team. Unfortunately, last Saturday, they ran into a great football team in Grayson. New quarterback Chase McCravy was not given much time to throw over the first three quarters, but the offense showed what it could do in the fourth quarter when he was able to stay in the pocket. The defense played well through much of the first three quarters and appears as if it could be a strong spot this season.
8. Harrison Hoyas: The Hoyas kept fighting back against South Paulding last week, but they just couldn’t find a way to grab a lead. With a lot of new pieces on both sides of the ball there may be a few growing pains, but they should be ready to go once region play begins.
9. Whitefield Academy Wolfpack: The Wolfpack went on the road and defeated a good Macon County program. It showed they could win a close game in a hostile environment. That should serve them well as the season goes on and give them confidence that if the game is close, they know what they need to do to win.
10. Osborne Cardinals: It’s been a long time since the Cardinals were in the Power Poll. However, this week, they definitely deserve it. Osborne had arguably the most impressive victory of the week with a 46-7 humbling of Woodstock, and the only reason the Wolverines scored was because they were able to pick up a late fumble and return it for a touchdown. The Cardinals learned how to play defense last season, it appears as if this year they have learned how to play offense.
