1. North Cobb Warriors................................................................
The Warriors picked up where they left off before the bye and took apart what was expected to be a good Harrison defense to the tune of a 42-14 score. It was an important victory because North Cobb did not get caught looking ahead to the Walton game, which is the National High School Federation Game of the Week this week. A victory Friday would likely put North Cobb in the driver’s seat.
2. Walton Raiders................................................................
The Raiders followed a similar blueprint as North Cobb. They didn’t get caught looking ahead and took care of business against Hillgrove by scoring a season-high 52 points. Walton has the advantage of playing the Warriors at Raider Valley, and after losing 35-18 last year, the Raiders are looking for a little payback.
3. Pebblebrook Falcons.......................................................
All the Falcons do is win, and win convincingly. Pebblebrook going on the road to beat East Coweta last week was a big upset in many people’s minds, but those who have been watching this season could see this one coming. With the Newnan and McEachern games at home this season, the Falcons are serious contenders for the Region 2AAAAAAA title.
4. Marietta Blue Devils........................................................
If the Blue Devils could just play 7-on-7, the combination of quarterback Tyler Hughes, Cam Overtion, Kamryn Perry and others would likely dominate most teams. Unfortunately, the defense, while playing a couple of high-powered offenses, may have taken a half-step back, as it has given up 86 points over the last two weeks.
5. Allatoona Buccaneers................................................................
The Buccaneers haven’t played in two weeks, and they have played only four full games, but they find themselves still in a good position. If Kennesaw Mountain wins Friday, and other things go to plan, Allatoona would play Pope for a home playoff game at the end of the season. If the Greyhounds beat Kennesaw Mountain on Friday, the door is open for the Bucs to repeat as region champion.
6. Pope Greyhounds................................................................
Much like Pebblebrook, all the Greyhounds do is beat the next opponent in front of them. A win on Friday over Kennesaw Mountain would help Pope build on its region lead and put it in the best position to claim the Region 6AAAAAA title
7. Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs................................................
What happened? Did the bye week really zap all of the Mustangs’ momentum? Or did they get caught looking ahead to Friday’s game against Pope? While Kennesaw Mountain is still in the midst of the best season in program history, it does pay to remember the team hasn’t been in this situation before. Maybe the loss to South Cobb turns out to be exactly what the team needed.
8. McEachern Indians............................................................
The Indians looked like the team that took the big step forward when they defeated Campbell 36-0 last Friday. Now the question is, can they avoid taking the big step back? Newnan has been up and down, too, this year, but it has a 42-17 victory over North Paulding. The Wolfpack just beat Marietta last week, and the Blue Devils got the best of the Indians earlier this season. Transitive property aside, this is a big game for McEachern if it hopes to open the playoffs at home.
9. Kell Longhorns................................................................
The Longhorns have won two straight to get back to .500 after a 1-3 start. They will have to keep that momentum and likely take it to a new level if they want to grab one of the playoff spots in Region 6AAAAAA, and they will have to do it on the road. Three of the final four games for Kell are on the road. The only home game left is against Allatoona.
10. Campbell Spartans........................................................
After an eye-opening 3-0 start, the Spartans have dropped their last three. With the loss to McEachern last week, Campbell will have to find a win over Pebblebrook, East Coweta or Newnan to grab one of the four playoff spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.