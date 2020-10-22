Game: Pope (2-3, 2-1) at Wheeler (2-4, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Wheeler 42, Pope 10 (Oct. 23, 2015)
All-time series: Wheeler leads 16-8
Prediction: Pope 28, Wheeler 21
Pope and Wheeler face each other in a key Region 6AAAAAA clash at Corky Kell Stadium on Friday.
Wheeler has won each of the last four meetings in the series by 15 or more points and comes into the game averaging 17.2 points following last week’s shutout loss at region leader Allatoona.
“That was a tough game last week,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “Now, we put that one behind us, hit the reset button and look for how we can improve Friday against Pope. We need to run the ball more effectively, shore up our pass protection and push the ball downfield.
“We had five starters out last week, but we’ll be at full capacity this week. This is a physical region. We’re halfway through it and now it’s time to keep going and to finish strong in the second half.”
Pope interrupted its region slate in facing Rabun County at home last week. The Greyhounds wanted to have a better showing against the Class AA power, but weren’t able to overcome their own mistakes.
“For us, we came out of that game with a lot of missed tackles and some big mental lapses,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “Four of (Rabun County’s) touchdowns were missed tackles in the backfield, and their quarterback rolls out and throws for a touchdown.
“We have to do a better job communicating in the secondary. We can’t have mistakes turn into big plays or it’s going to be a long night.”
Wheeler doesn’t want big plays to happen against it either. So, Love has been carefully game-planning for ways to keep the Greyhounds in check.
“Pope runs a lot of misdirection,” he said. “They can throw it, too. So, our kids will need to be disciplined, maintain their position with their eyes and keep their feet right.
The two squads are currently battling each other and Kennesaw Mountain for fourth place in the region standings and the importance of tonight’s matchup isn’t lost on either coach.
“From here on out, we’re all in the same boat,” Griffin said. “These last group of games will shake out a lot so everybody’s going to be giving their best every night. It’s the most important stretch of the season, and we’ll need to be ready.”
Love is already in playoff mode when it comes to his Wildcats.
“Basically, (Friday) is a playoff game,” he said “It’s a physical region, and we have to get the team ready to play six straight. They’ll all be tough and we’ll have to be ready.”
