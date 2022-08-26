MARIETTA -- River Ridge reeled off 36 unanswered points, storming its way to a 43-14 victory Friday at Pope.
The Knights (2-0) controlled the line of scrimmage, outgaining Pope 273-33 on the ground.
“They got us on one early, but we responded very well, swarmed to the ball and got pressure to the quarterback,” River Ridge coach Mike Collins said. “We did a great job establishing the run game and playing physical ball.”
Idle in Week 1, Pope (0-1) started its season with a bang. Facing third down on its opening possession, Patrick Lowe dumped a pass to Vinny Cantando, who scampered 66 yards to give the Greyhounds an early 7-0 lead.
“We started well. I told them we just had four to six plays that had mental lapses, and it kind of got away from us,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said.
After its first drive came up short in Pope’s territory, River ridge responded with an early 11-play drive. Facing fourth down, Ethan Spector launched a jump ball to MJ Ayers, who came down with the ball in for a 29-yard scoring connection to tie the game in the first period
Then came the second quarter.
Tied at 7-all, River Ridge marched down the field for an 11-play scoring drive, capped by a 17-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Spector to Jackson Head. The subsequent 2-point conversion put River Ridge ahead 15-7 with 5 minutes remaining in the half.
The Knights then stepped on the accelerator, recovering the ensuing onside kick. Soon after, freshman running back Camden Cox broke two tackles on a 34-yard run to Pope’s 15- yard line. Three plays later, he finished the drive off with 2-yard touchdown run.
The Knights' defense forced a three-and-out, and their offense took over on their 49-yard line. On the next play, Spector connected with Ayers for a 51-yard touchdown down the left sideline.
Spector was efficient for the night as the sophomore completed 14 of 19 passes for 165 yards. Spector started and played the most snaps after rotating with Isaiah Coughlin in the first game.
“It’s just kind of how the momentum fell this week, Collins said. "We just wanted to ride that, and he played a great game, but I’m sure Isaiah’s going to have some things swing his way, and he’ll be back out there soon."
The Knights’ onslaught continued into the second half as Cox bullied his way through and around defenders on a 44-yard touchdown run in third quarter. Cox finished with 149 yards on 18 carries.
The capper for the Knights was a fourth quarter was a 17-yard touchdown run by David Fichtner. Fichtner finished with 105 yards on 20 carries.
