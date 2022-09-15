Pope will try to get back on track on defense as the winless Greyhounds host North Paulding in a non-region game at Pope Multi-Sport Complex on Friday.
“We struggled the first couple of games,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “For us, we just kind of stay in the mindset of getting better each week as we get to the most important part of the season – obviously region play. Our first four games, non-region games, are extremely tough. But I think we’re getting battle tested to get into region play and our region is going to be tough as well. Right now, I’m pleased. We’re making progress and we’re getting better. That’s kind of been our mantra is just getting better each week to the region play.”
The top priority for the Greyhounds as they get ready to enter region play in a few weeks is to fix a defense that has given up 49 points a game through their first three contests – including last week’s 49-0 defeat at the hands of east Cobb rival Walton.
“I think the biggest thing that has killed us defensively is just the big plays,” Griffin said. “We’ll get them stopped and then we’ll get them in a third-and-long situation and then we give up the big play or the big score, or we go down – against Walton – and go down there to the 2-yard line and don’t punch it in and give up a big 98-yard touchdown. So, for us, it’s just eliminating those big plays and making teams earn it and if they earn it, hats off to them. But we’ve really been giving up the big plays and so we’re focusing on keeping everything in front of us and eliminating those. We’ve played well in spurts, it’s just the big plays have been the backbreaker for us.”
The Pope defense will certainly have its hands full against North Paulding’s potent offense, which has averaged 42 points a game through its first four games.
The Wolfpack (3-1) are led by running back Jaylen Poe, who rushed for 393 yards and four touchdowns in the Wolfpack’s 37-36 loss to Kennesaw Mountain two weeks ago, and quarterback Boone Anderson..
