MARIETTA — Just as Lassiter was gaining momentum to start the second half, Piers Cameron intercepted Bryson Harrison and ran the ball back for a 66-yard touchdown to put Pope up 21-7 en route to its 28-7 victory over the Trojans on Friday night.
“That was huge,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “That makes you lift your spirits in the third quarter because that first half we were kind of down due to our poor play.”
On the Greyhounds final drive of the night, Patrick Lowe connected with Nick Givens for a 22-yard reception. Three plays later, Phil Sims Jr. scored on a 4-yard touchdown run, the final of his three touchdown runs of the night, to post the 21-point victory.
The win moves Pope to 3-1 overall, but more importantly 2-0 in Region 6AAAAAA, tied atop the standings with Kennesaw Mountain.
“It feels real good,” Griffin said. “I mean obviously, you want to start off like that and try to play your way at the top, not from the bottom.”
Lowe finished with 111 yards passing and two touchdowns, while Joel Brock led the team with 71 yards rushing and added 41 yards receiving. Sims finished with 61 yards.
“I think we came out a little bit too cocky,” Griffin said. “I kept telling them that now we are top of the region and you’re going to get everyone’s best. I felt like in the first half we came out and felt we were going to dominate from the get-go, but we had a battle.”
Lassiter coach Sean Thom was disappointed in the result but said there are positives for his team to take from the loss.
“(There was) bad execution offensively,” he said. “Defensively, it’s a case of (the scoreboard saying) 28-7, but the score was not 28-7.
“There will be positives to take out, they fought well, but there was just too (many mistakes).”
Jaheem Murray was held to 67 yards rushing but he scored the Trojans only touchdown of the night in the second quarter. He left the game in the third quarter due to an injury. Harrison finished with 170 yards passing and two interceptions. He connected with Danny Curran 10 times who finished with 128 yards receiving.
Pope got on the board early in the second quarter. The Greyhounds capped a 66-yard drive with Lowe’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Sims to put Pope up 7-0.
Later in the quarter, Lassiter recovered a Pope fumble giving it the ball at the 27-yard line. Murray took it in from 10-yards out for a touchdown to tie the game.
On the next drive, Sims broke free and ran 46-yards for a touchdown to put Pope up 14-7 at the half.
