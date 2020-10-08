Game: Pope (1-2, 1-1) at South Cobb (0-3, 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: South Cobb 27, Pope 12 (Aug. 28, 2015)
All-time series: South Cobb leads 2-0
Prediction: Pope 28, South Cobb 21
South Cobb looks to record its first victory of the season when it hosts Pope in Region 6AAAAAA action at Clay Stadium on Friday.
The Eagles will have to get more from their offense if they hope to take down the Greyhounds. South Cobb has seen its point production drop in each of its first three games as the team opened with 21 points against Pebblebook before ending with a shutout loss two weeks ago against Allatoona.
South Cobb coach Terry Jones used last week’s bye as a means to get the Eagles back on track offensively, as well as prepare for tonight’s matchup against the Greyhounds.
“We feel pretty good about where we are,” Jones said. “We used the bye week to slow things down and to understand better what we’re doing on every play. We worked on the fundamentals and went back to basics to fix ourselves up. We re-worked the offense and the defense to figure out what needs work, and to plug some of the holes we’ve been seeing. Our guys are putting in a good effort, we just need to see that effort more consistently.
Pope recorded its first victory of the season two weeks ago against Region 6AAAAAA opponent Lassiter. With starting quarterback Peyton Cariaco sidelined due to injury, the Greyhounds got a boost offensively in their win over the Trojans with the return of running back Joe Stellmach.
“We were finally able to get the run game going (versus Lassiter),” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “Joe had been out the first two games of the season from an injury he got last year. We wanted him to be okay before he started playing again. He gives a big boost to the offense.”
South Cobb will need to contain Stellmach and the rest of Pope’s offense, which is averaging 16.67 points per game this season. The Eagles are 2-0 over the Greyhounds in their previous two meetings in the series and would like to keep that streak going.
It’s still early in season, but neither team can afford another region loss with so many games remaining on the schedule.
“There’s a huge difference between being 1-2 and 2-1 in the region,” Griffin said. “Momentum is big, and you want to control your own destiny. At 1-2, you feel like you’re fighting from the bottom, but 2-1 feels like you can still make some things happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.