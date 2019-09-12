Game: Centennial (0-2) at Pope (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Last year: Centennial 35, Pope 28

All-time series: Centennial leads 6-3

Prediction: Pope 28, Centennial 24

Pope will get its first shot this season to take the next step in Region 7AAAAA Friday with a visit from Centennial.

The Greyhounds (1-1) lost a one-possession game to the Knights (0-2), who finished second in the region, last season, and after facing Class AAAAAAA’s Lassiter and Walton to open the season, Pope coach Tab Griffin said he thinks his team is prepared for the challenge.

“I feel pretty confident in us taking that next step in the region,” he said. “We feel good about what we’ve done so far, so I think the guys are ready to get out there and take the real season started.”

After allowing just three points the season opener, Pope gave up 33 to Walton last week. Two of those touchdowns came late in the game, though, and Griffin said he feels good about the prospects of slowing a Centennial team that totaled just 23 points in losses to Roswell and Northside.

“Defensively, we’ve played two good games,” he said. “We’re athletic and fast, so I think that’s where we want to keep ourselves in the game. We just have to keep the same mindset. We have to be stout and limit the big plays.”

Griffin said the strength of this year’s defense is on the back end, led by Cade Payne, but it will likely get its toughest test of the season this week.

The Knights’ boast an explosive passing attack led by 6-foot-4, 4-star receiver Julian Nixon, who has 13 Power 5 offers.

“I think how he plays will dictate how the game goes,” Griffin said. “Defensively, we’re good with our secondary and linebacker play. We’ve done a good job in the passing game. They’re going to try to get the ball to Nixon, but I feel good with our guys back there.”

One way to slow Nixon could be keeping the Greyhounds’ offense on the field.

That bodes well if Pope can stick to its normal gameplan of running the football with Joe Stellmach.

“Our line has played really well,” Griffin said. “Our identity has been running the ball, and they’ve been able to make that happen. We kind of go how Joe goes as far as our yardage goes.”

While Stellmach will be the biggest key to neutralizing Centennial’s athleticism on defense, Griffin said he hopes a new element to the offense will help keep the opposing defense off balance.

Behind quarterback Kemper Hodges, Pope has been more productive through the air this season, and Kemper said the change of pace will keep his offense moving.

“We’ve really come a long way with our passing game,” Griffin said. “We haven’t always had that in the past. We have a lot of athletes on the outside who can make plays, and Kemper has done a good job getting them the ball.”.