MARIETTA – With less than 2 minutes to play in the game, Pope had a decision to make.
On fourth-and-5 at the Sprayberry 15-yard line, with the Greyhounds ahead by 12, they had the option of going for the field goal or try to pick up 5 yards to extend the drive.
Pope opted to go for the yards and ended up getting a touchdown to put the game out of reach and seal a 25-7 victory over the Yellow Jackets and improve its playoff chances in Region 6AAAAA.
The Greyhounds have two regular season games remaining on the road at Osborne and at Allatoona.
Quarterback Patrick Lowe threw a screen to Phil Sims Jr. who ran it in 15 yards for the score.
“We were kind of going back and forth on what we were going to do,” Pope coach Tab Griffith said. “We felt like we had them pinned back to where it didn't work out, we still felt like we had them pinned back and we wanted to take a chance and go for it.”
Pope's touchdown that came 5 minutes earlier was just as critical. Sprayberry (2-5, 2-4) had just scored on a 3-yard run by Kemari Nix to cut the Greyhounds lead to six.
An 18-yard pass from Lowe to Joel Brock, followed by an 22-yard strike from Lowe to Sims put the Greyhounds (6-2, 5-1) on the Sprayberry 3 before Sims finished the drive with a 3-yard run.
Sims finished the game with 148 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown.
The first half ended up a field goal battle with Pope's Brock Standfest booting a 33-yarder to end Pope's first drive of the game.
Pope and Sprayberry would go on to miss a pair of field goals in the first and second quarter before Pope found the end zone with 15 seconds left in the half to extend its lead.
Brock made a diving 10-yard catch on fourth-and-3 play at the Sprayberry 37 to extend the drive before Lowe connected with Sosuke Watanabe for a 5-yard touchdown.
Lowe completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for 121 yards.
Sprayberry's Isaiah Abbey rushed for 128 yards on 22 carries, but the Yellow Jackets could not reach the end zone. They had a chance to take the early lead when they were sitting on the Pope 8, but the drive stalled, and they missed a 25-yard field goal.
“I thought our kids played really hard,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “We obviously made some mistakes there toward the end which cost us. (Pope) was able to put a nice long drive together and score a couple of late ones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.