DACULA -- Pope's season came to a disappointing end Saturday afternoon as it lost 36-12 at Dacula in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
It marked the end of a year in which the Greyhounds (7-4) recorded their most wins in nine years.
Dacula (7-4), which advanced to face either Tucker or Brunswick, took an early 7-0 lead on a 6-yard run by quarterback Austin Adcock, but Pope answered on a 4-yard run by running back Phil Sims Jr. that made the deficit 7-6 going into halftime after a failed extra point attempt.
In the second half, things started to get out of hand for Pope.
With 10:50 left in the third quarter, Pope attempted a punt from its own 32-yard line, which was blocked by Dacula's Issac Nyenabo and returned for a touchdown by Johnathan Williams.
Having been unable to capitalize on a blocked field goal, Pope quarterback Patrick Lowe later threw an interception that was returned 22 yards for a touchdown by Dacula's Kyle Efford.
Trailing 21-6 going into the fourth quarter, Lowe threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Sims that cut the lead down to nine after a failed 2-point attempt. On the very next drive, Adcock threw a 57-yard touchdown to Percy Williams, and Efford converted a 2-point run to put Dacula up by three scores.
On Dacula’s very next drive, running back Matthew Haber took the ball 67 yards to the house in order to seal the win for the Falcons.
This game was defined by missed opportunities for Pope as it had two interceptions, one lost fumble and a punt blocked. It also failed to capitalize on three turnovers and failed to convert on several fourth-down opportunities.
“We did well in the first half on both sides of the ball, and in the third quarter, it just kind of got away from us,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said.
Lowe threw for 282 yards and a touchdown, but he had two costly interceptions. Cam Bleshoy and Joel Brock combined for 15 catches for 188 yards.
Pope’s defense had no answers for Efford and Haber, with the former rushing for 103 yards on 14 carries and the latter rushing for 95 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Despite having many seniors who are graduating, Griffin is looking forward to the young players who will be on the team next season and believes they will help the team achieve great things next season.
“This senior bunch has kind of set the example of how Pope football’s going to be," Griffin said. "I’d say, next year, we've got a lot of talent coming back, and we've got a lot of skill guys coming back, so I’d look for us to be equivalent next year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.