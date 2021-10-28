Game: Pope (6-2, 5-1) at Osborne (1-6, 0-5), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Pope 54, Osborne 0
All-time series: Pope leads 7-0
Prediction: Pope 31, Osborne 7
Pope is focused on the playoff s, while Osborne is trying to finish the season on a strong note as the two Region 6AAAAAA meet at Cardinal Field.
The Greyhounds bounced back from their loss to Kennesaw Mountain with a 25-7 victory over Sprayberry, while the Cardinals lost to South Cobb 52-34 last week.
With two weeks to go, Pope already has a Class AAAAAA state playoff berth secured and are now playing for a home playoffs game _ with a game at Allatoona next week to likely decide its fate.
“It’s always good to know going into the last couple of weeks that you’re in (the state playoffs),” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “For us this week, we’re playing an athletic Osborne team and we know we have to win and then get to Allatoona and try to fight for that first-round home field playoff game.”
The focus is different for Osborne, which is out of postseason contention.
Coach Luqman Salam is building the team’s momentum and improving for next season is his team’s primary objective.
“We’re trying to see these last two weeks as an extension of next year,” Salam said. “It’s a head start on next year and we want to see if we can get our football team and our young kids two weeks better than they were and see if we can get a head start on trying the take the next step as a program into next year.”
The Cardinals will face a potent offense that includes running back Phil Sims, one of the leading rushers in the county, and quarterback Patrick Lowe, who is among the county’s top passers.
“The biggest challenge is that Pope is a very senior-laden team,” Salam said. “They’re an older team with lots of experience on their side of the ball. What they do is a little bit different from what a lot of other teams do. They’ve got a lot of size and a lot of strength. They’re disciplined and efficient at what they do. For us, we have to match that – try to match their intensity and try to match their toughness and we have to be equally disciplined to give ourselves a chance to play in the ball game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.