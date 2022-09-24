MARIETTA -- In its first game in region play of the 2022 season, Pope took another tough loss in a 48-7 defeat by Alpharetta on Friday night.
The loss marks Pope’s fifth of the year in as many games. It makes a stark contrast to last year’s team that won seven games and advanced to the state playoffs.
Pope coach Tab Griffin said big plays continue to hurt the Greyhounds the entire season thus far.
“We got to figure out a way to eliminate the big plays and the big self-inflicted wounds,” Griffin said. “That’s kind of been our Achilles heel this first five games. It’s just we play well in spurts and then we make a huge mistake that costs us.”
Alpharetta (3-2) opened the scoring on their first drive of the game with a six-play, 80-yard drive capped with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Ben Guthrie. After trading punts, Pope answered with a big play of their own, as John Stuetzer took a sweep 48 yards to the end zone on the drive’s first play to tie the game 7-7.
From there, the game was all Alpharetta. The next drive saw the Raiders score again with a 53-yard touchdown run from Amauri Anderson. A flurry of more big plays from Alpharetta and miscues from Pope, including two fumbles recovered for touchdowns by the Raiders, saw Alpharetta up 41-7 at halftime.
With the deficit as large as it was, the second half saw a running clock. The Greyhounds put together some more complete drives in the second half, the first of which lasted 10 plays and saw Pope find its way into the red zone, however, the drive stalled on a failed fourth down conversion attempt.
After Alpharetta scored again on an 87-yard touchdown pass to Sean Wilson, it became mostly a battle of second strings as the game was well under control by that point and the goal for both teams is simply to avoid injuries.
“The game got away from us,” said Griffin. “I felt like we started out great our first couple of drives and then it’s just like the wheels came off. We just made a whole lot of colossal mistakes, and you know against a good team you can’t do that.”
Pope now heads into a bye week before going on the road to Roswell for their next game against Blessed Trinity.
