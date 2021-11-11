Pope returns to the postseason after a three-year absence when it goes on the road to take on Dacula in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
The Greyhounds will take on the Falcons and are aiming for a postseason win, as well as an eighth win of the , for the first time since 2011.
“We’ve haven’t been here in a couple of years,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “Last year — the COVID year — we felt like we should have gotten in there and we didn’t. So this year, they kind of had a mission that they wanted to get into the state playoffs. So there is a lot of excitement here.”
Pope was among the top two teams in Region 6AAAAAA for most of the season, but fell to the No.3 spot with its 28-13 loss to Allatoona in its regular-season finale last Friday.
However, Griffin said his team is at full health and ready to go.
“We’ve got some guys back who have missed the last couple of weeks,” Griffin said. “So this is the first time we feel like that we’re back in full strength in about a month. So, we feel pretty good going into Saturday. We have all of our weapons, so it should be a fun game.”
Running back Phil Sims has rushed for over 1,000 yards this season and he leads the Pope running game, while quarterback Patrick Lowe guides the Greyhound passing attack.
It is only the second time that Pope will play Dacula, which beat the Greyhounds 42-14 in their only meeting in the first round of the state playoffs in 2017.
The Falcons, Class AAAAAA semifinalists in 2018 and ‘19, are also coming off a regular-season ending loss, having fallen to defending Class AAAAAA champion Buford 42-7 last week.
“They’re big up front on both sides of the ball,” Griffin said. “They do a good job of running the football and they have a real tough running back and they’ve got some good receivers that can catch the ball and they run two different quarterbacks, so that will be a bit of a challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.