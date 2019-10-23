Pope and Mount Paran Christian are headed for Columbus to continue their respective pursuits of softball state championships.
Pope, in Columbus for the fourth straight season and seventh time in eight years, is riding a program-best 19-game winning streak. Still, despite all the success the Lady Greyhounds have had in getting to this stage, they have just one state title.
That came in 2014 behind the talents of ace Kelly Barnhill, who went on to star at Florida and is now playing professionally for the Chicago Bandits.
The Lady Greyhounds came close to winning a second title last year before falling to Harrison in the championship.
This season, Pope (26-4) is not relying on just pitching. The Lady Greyhounds are batting .451 as a team and have a .973 fielding percentage.
This may be the year they get title No. 2.
“We’re pitching well and playing good defense,” Pope coach Chris Turco said. “In Columbus, that’s all that really matters.”
In the first two rounds of the Class AAAAAA state tournament, Pope outscored Douglas County and Houston County by a combined margin of 48-1. It also dominated Region 7AAAAAA, with many of its victories coming by more than 10 runs.
The Lady Greyhounds have done it behind ace pitcher in Hallie Adams, who averages 10.6 strikeouts a game. At the plate, Jadyn Laneaux is hitting .593, with Zoe Laneaux .565 and Carolyn Deady .564.
Pope, which opens with Apalachee on Thursday, knows it will not have it this easy when it starts playing Thursday at the South Commons Softball Complex. Turco pointed out that all eight teams in the bracket -- which also includes Creekview, Dacula, Evans, Lee County, Northgate and River Ridge -- have solid ace pitchers.
“Runs will be at a premium,” Turco said. “We have to figure out how to get a couple across, and that our pitchers can hold (teams) at bay.”
Mount Paran beat Strong Rock Christian in three games to stamp its ticket into the final eight. The Lady Eagles scored three runs in the fifth inning and three in the seventh to pull away for an 8-4 victory.
Georgia-bound pitcher Sydney Chambers hit a two-run home run and drew three walks. Zessie Johnson was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Lady Eagles, in Columbus for the second straight year, took to have a better showing this season after losing two straight to Wesleyan and Stratford Academy to end the 2018 season.
Mount Paran will open the Class A private-school state tournament against Tattnall Square on Thursday. Also vying for the title will be the likes of Eagle's Landing Christian, George Walton, Hebron Christian, Mount de Sales, Stratford Academy and Wesleyan.
