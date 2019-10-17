Game: Pope (4-3, 3-2) vs. North Atlanta (4-2, 2-2) (at Grady Stadium), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Pope 26, North Atlanta 7
All-time series: Pope leads 3-0
Prediction: Pope 35, North Atlanta 28
Despite taking a shutout loss against defending Region 7AAAAAA champion Johns Creek last week, Pope finds itself still in the thick of the state playoff berth as it takes on region foe North Atlanta at Grady Stadium tonight.
The Greyhounds are one of four teams, including North Atlanta, Northview and Cambridge, who are within a game of one another and battling for the No. 3 and No. 4 region playoff slots.
Coincidentally, Pope’s remaining three-game schedule includes the three teams that pose the biggest threat to the Greyhounds’ postseason hopes. This fact isn’t lost on Pope coach Tab Griffin as he prepares his squad for the stretch run of the regular season.
“This year it’s a little different for us,” Griffin said. “Past couple of years we’ve had to wait for the end of the season before knowing what our playoff hopes were. This year, we’re in control of our own destiny.
“We know that if we win our next three games, we could be a No. 3 seed. If we win two, we get the No. 4 seed. If we win one, then we might need some help. So, we’re not trying to rely on anybody else. We want to be in this position and control our own destiny. The kids are excited and taking it one game at a time.”
It’s a solid mantra to have for the Greyhounds, as long as they don’t play that one game like they did against Johns Creek last week. The Gladiators shut out Pope for the first time since the 2015 season in earning their win, and Griffin was surprised to witness it all unfolded.
“It wasn’t one of our better outcomes, that’s for sure,” he said. “Johns Creek is a good team. They’re the defending region champions and they played like the defending champions.
“They had a kid eligible who transferred in. He was a big, tall receiver, who we didn’t matchup well against. I didn’t see 38-0 coming, but we knew Johns Creek would be a tough team.”
Tonight’s opponent, North Atlanta, doesn’t have the same type of pedigree as Johns Creek, but Griffin and his team still don’t expect to take the Warriors for granted.
“North Atlanta’s head coach (Sean O’Sullivan) used to work for me,” Griffin said. “He was an assistant of mine my first year and we’re good friends. He knows what we do. I know they’re a well-coached team with a good quarterback and running backs.
“(O’Sullivan’s) a gambler. He’ll run a fake punt and what not and go for it on fourth down. The stuff he does makes you nervous as a coach, so we’ll have to be ready.
