Game: Pope (2-1, 1-0), at Alpharetta (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Alpharetta 26, Pope 14
All-time series: Pope leads 4-3
Prediction: Alpharetta 24, Pope 20
A year ago, Pope struggled to win those early games and found itself chasing its way back into Region 7AAAAAAA before securing a spot in the state playoffs.
Now, it is the Greyhounds who have the leg-up in 7AAAAAA after opening their region slate with a convincing 48-20 victory over Centennial to begin its region slate.
“You need to get that first one to get off on the right foot,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said.
Now, they are about to get a test on the road against Alpharetta after the two teams finished with identical 5-3 region records last year.
This will be Alpharetta’s first region game following a pair of tough non-region losses. The Raiders were shutout by defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Milton and Lanier by a combined 68 points.
The Greyhounds aren’t letting Alpharetta’s lack of success faze them. They expect to face returning quarterback William Gerdes once again as well as last season’s top tackler Cam Dorsey, who had 76 stops a year ago.
“(Alpharetta) is obviously going to be one of our tougher tasks so far,” Griffin said. “Their offense can score a lot of points, so the scores are misleading for sure. They have skill guys on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they’re fast and explosive, and offensively, they have weapons.”
Pope has found success running the ball and has notched 293 rushing yards against Centennial with Joe Stellmach accounting for 156 of them on 15 carries. He also ended up with three rushing touchdowns, plus a receiving touchdown.
Pope doesn’t appear to be deviating from the run any time soon.
Pope’s rushing attack helped open up the passing game with Kemper Hodges throwing for 129 yards and two touchdowns, including a 56-yard stroke to Daunte Ford to put the game away.
Defensively, the Greyhounds had four interceptions in the first half.
“They had about four to five turnovers in the first half,” Griffin said. “That helped give us our quick start.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.