Game: Pope (0-5, 0-1) at Blessed Trinity (4-2, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Overall Series: First meeting
Prediction: Blessed Trinity 35, Pope 7
Pope is looking to make strides in their back half of the regular season after taking it's lumps in its first five games.
The Greyhounds hope the strides start Friday with a Region 7AAAAAA game at Blessed Trinity.
Mostly due to youth and the lack of varsity experience, Pope has had difficulty staying competitive this season after getting hit hard by graduation from last year's playoff team. Only four starters return going into the season, including quarterback Patrick Lowe, who has missed three games with a concussion. Griffin said Lowe is still under protocol and will continue to be a game-time decision.
Sophomore Cole Witte has stepped up to take his place. After three starts, he's thrown for 663 yards on the season, averaging 10.4 yards a pass, with two touchdowns.
“Obviously, he's a sophomore who has been thrown to the wolves,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “He's made his sophomore mistakes, which is understandable, but he's settled in and has done well. IN the last couple of weeks, he's getting to where he can manage the game better.”
John Stuetzer is evolving as a solid receiver for the Greyhounds. As a sophomore, he has accounted for 486 yards on 31 receptions and two touchdowns.
Pope also keeps getting solid play from its linebackers Nick Chao, Trent Godfrey and Vinnie Cantando with Godfrey leading the team in tackles.
The Greyhounds used the bye week to regroup, Griffin said. It was a chance for the young and less experienced Greyhounds to explore new ideas and move players around in order to find a few things that click.
“We're trying to move some puzzle pieces around and see what fits,” Griffin said. “We're just shuffling some guys around and utilize our skill sets differently. We struggled in the first five games of the year. Anything is open for discussion on what we can do differently.”
Blessed Trinity is coming off a disappointing 41-10 loss to Roswell last week. Running back Kieran Davis is the Titans' leading running back with 701 yards on 125 carries and seven touchdowns.
“They are a well-coached team that doesn't make a whole lot of mistakes,” Griffin said. “They're not going to change what they do. You just have to figure out a way to stop them. I think our guys are excited to get back at it.”
