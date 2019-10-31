Game: Pope (5-4, 4-3) at Northview (4-4, 3-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Pope 26, Northview 14
All-time series: Pope leads 9-1
Prediction: Pope 28, Northview 14
Pope finds itself in a familiar position in the final week of its regular season.
Over the past few years, the Greyhounds’ state playoff fate has come down to the final game of the season. In past campaigns, Pope has needed help to reach the postseason, and has had to rely on the loss or losses of other region opponents to earn its way.
This year, however, Pope is in control, and the Greyhounds can solidify their third straight trip to the playoffs with a Region 7AAAAAA victory over Northview tonight at Northview Stadium.
Pope had an opportunity to advance last week but fell short following a loss at home against Cambridge. In order to guarantee that the Greyhounds will move on, they’ll have to win on the road against a Titans team they’ve dominated with nine wins in the last 10 meetings.
“We hoped last week we could get in and seal it up, but that didn’t work out,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “The last couple of years we’ve been in this situation we’ve needed help to get in on the final week of the season. This year, we control it.
“Our guys understand the pressure. They’ve been there, done that. So, this isn’t new, and they’ve risen to the occasion in the past. It’s a stressful situation, but we’re used to it. We just have to get ready for (tonight).”
According to Griffin, Northview brings a team that doesn’t have a big roster, but it’s a squad that’s loaded with talent.
“They’re a well-coached team that doesn’t have a lot of superstars, but they don’t make mistakes either,” he said. “There’s a lot of movement in their offense with a lot of shifts, so they make you think. We’re going to have to be ready.”
A playoff berth would be a welcome reward for Pope as the regular season comes to a close. The Greyhounds have played 10 consecutive weeks after earning their first bye in Week 1 of the season on Aug. 23. Their final bye, which is next week, bookends their 2019 campaign.
“Injuries really start to pile up when you play 10 straight weeks with no break,” Griffin said. “It takes its toll, on the players as well as the coaching staff. We’re all exhausted, but we’re ready to fight to get in. Hopefully, we can go into this bye week with some excitement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.