Game: Pope (0-2) at Lassiter (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Pope 24, Lassiter 3
All-time series: Lassiter leads 19-9
Prediction: Lassiter 24, Pope 20
Longtime rivals Pope and Lassiter will rekindle their rivalry as region rivals when they face off at Frank Fillmann Stadium on Friday.
The rivalry dates back to 1988, and the Trojans and Greyhounds have played 28 times, but this will be the first region game between the programs since 2015.
The Greyhounds will enter this game looking for their first win. Pope coach Tab Griffin said his team is getting better each week after a slow start.
After last week’s loss to Kell, Griffin said his team’s performance was not the best but they came out of the second half with better energy.
“I did not like the way we played in the first half,” Griffin said. “But in the second half we came out and fought and learned that our kids never give up.”
He said the games against Lassiter are always a big deal and his players are looking forward to this matchup.
“Our kids are excited about this game,” Griffin said. “Since this is a big rival our prep for this week will be different.”
He also said this team has to adjust to Lassiter’s offense after playing against teams who ran a spread offense in their first two games.
“We don’t see triple-option offense often, so this week we have to really focus on playing assignment football and each player has to handle their assignment.” Griffin said.
This will be important for Pope as it does not want to start region play 0-2.
“We are really putting emphasis on this being a region game too, instead of it just being a game against Lassiter, especially with us being 0-1 in the region right now,” Griffin said.
Lassiter earned its first win of the season beating South Cobb 30-13. Coach Sean Thom said that his team took control of the game and managed it well.
“They handled their business on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We controlled the clock and did a lot of good things on defense.”
For this week’s matchup, Thom said his team will prepare for this game just like they prepare for any other.
“Everyone knows the importance of this game but I am focused on playing physical and complete football,” he said. “We know we have a good team coming up but we don’t want to get caught up in the fact that it is a rivalry.”
Thom said this week he wants to limit distristractions and continue to see improvement from his team as a whole.
Bryson Harrison is establishing himself at quarterback for the Trojans. He has thrown for 188 yards and three touchdowns.
