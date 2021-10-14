Game: Pope (5-1, 4-0) at Kennesaw Mountain (6-1, 4-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Pope 38, Kennesaw Mountain 21 (Sept 2, 2011)
All-time series: Series tied 4-4
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 28, Pope 21
Presumably, the winner will be in the Region 6AAAAAA driver’s seat with just three games to play.
Pope has won four straight games to start its region schedule and is getting stellar play from its defense. Kennesaw Mountain also won its first four region games behind a balanced offense before suffering a 17-15 setback to South Cobb, a team that was on a five-game losing streak.
The Mustangs are looking to bounce back Friday when Pope visits Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium while the Greyhounds seek to keep their undefeated region record alive.
“The good team have got to learn how to refocus for the next opponent, no matter what the previous outcome was,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “We learned that this is a very good region. Every team you play can beat you every week. We have to do a good job taking care of ourselves from the beginning.”
Kennesaw Mountain would regain control with a win.
It was a month ago when the Mustangs gained attention following its 22-21 upset over defending region champion Allatoona.
They were dominant in wins over Sprayberry and Lassiter and beat Kell 17-7.
A Pope victory would give it the tiebreaker over Kennesaw Mountain should it end up in a tie with the Mustangs, but it would also reopen the door for the Buccaneers, who still have a date with Pope at the end of the season.
Kennesaw Mountian quarterback Cayman Prangley has been solid this season.
He has thrown for 1,055 yards and 13 touchdowns for the season.
Prangley will continue to rely on Jai Welch and Chance Arthur to run the football and his offensive line to protect him from Pope defensive end Adam Jump.
Jump is currently leading Cobb County with nine sacks. He’s also second on the team in tackles with 46 behind Marcus Alterman’s 50.
“(Jump’s) playing at a high level,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “We’re getting some good play up front and at linebacker. (Teams) can’t just focus on Adam Jump. They also have to focus on the other guys.”
