Game: Pope (1-1) at Kell (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kell 47, Pope 13
All-time series: Kell leads 10-1
Prediction: Kell 24, Pope 10
Kell coach Brett Sloan has used basketball terminology in talking about his team this year.
He said it can hit the big 3-pointers but needs to work on making more routine layups.
This is especially true of the offense, which has mostly new faces in the starting lineup.
In Kell’s 20-16 come-from-behind win over Hillgrove last Friday, quarterback Davion Hampton, who has thrown for 381 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions this season, made clutch throws during the second half. One of those ended up being an 80-yard pass to Ayden Jackson for the eventual game-winning touchdown. But most of Kell’s mistakes this season have come on the higher percentage plays such as a bad snap when Kell was taking a knee to end the game.
The win over Hillgrove has given the Longhorns confidence going into their Region 6AAAAAA opener against Pope at home, which should help eliminate the miscues.
“It is a big boost in momentum and confidence,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “We shouldn’t doubt ourselves. As long as we can play with the effort that we played with (against Hillgrove), we feel confident heading into region.”
Pope is looking to bounce back from a 34-7 setback to east Cobb rival Walton last Friday.
While the Greyhounds moved the ball well against the Raiders, they struggled to get points. The defense also played well enough to keep them in the game at halftime, trailing 14-0, but a Walton touchdown off a Pope fumble in the third quarter changed the course of the game.
In the first two games, the Greyhounds have become more balanced offensively under first-year starting quarterback Patrick Lowe. They are averaging 180 rushing yards and 150 in the air.
Just like Kell, the game will begin a new season for Pope.
“This will be the first game of the season in trying to get into the playoffs,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “It will be nice to get that first one and not be playing behind the eight ball.”
Pope knows its defense cannot give up big plays as Kell is capable of making them. The Greyhounds are also keying in on protecting the football.
