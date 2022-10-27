Game: Pope (1-7, 1-3) at Johns Creek (1-8, 0-5), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Johns Creek 38, Pope 0 (Oct. 11, 2019)
All-time series: Johns Creek leads 4-0
Prediction: Pope 24, Johns Creek 21
As much as the season has been a challenge for Pope, it still has something to play for.
After the Greyhounds beat Lassiter last Friday for their first victory of the season, they are now tied with Lassiter and Sprayberry for the fourth playoff spot out of Region 7AAAAAA. If they can win out on the road at Johns Creek and Sprayberry to end the regular season, they may get that opportunity to extend their season.
“We know we still have stuff to play for,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “We also hope that someone beats someone, but we’re confident knowing that there is still a prize out there.”
Having quarterback Patrick Lowe return from concussion protocol has made a difference. He played sparingly against Blessed Trinity three weeks ago, got more playing time against Roswell the following week before settling in against Lassiter.
Against the Trojans, Lowe completed seven of 10 attempts for 155 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers in helping the Greyhounds rally from a 10-point early deficit.
The rally started with a 63-yard strike from Lowe to Dan Ward. Then he hit JT Way for a 13-yarder to get withing four points. In the second half, Lowe found Logan Rapp for 29 yards and Sosuke Watanabe for a 2 yards to put the Greyhounds ahead by nine.
“He’s got his confidence back,” Griffin said of Lowe. “He has managed the game well and he should gain a little more confidence in the last two games.”
Pope’s defense stepped up in Lassiter’s final drive, breaking up back-to-back passes to end the game.
The Greyhounds are facing a Johns Creek team that is still looking for its first region win. Griffin said the Gladiators’ style of play is similar to that of Lassiter. They are known for running the ball with strong offensive and defensive fronts.
“The biggest thing we tell our kids is that we control our own destiny,” Griffin said. “We hope that we can continue to build on the good things that happened last Friday.
“The first set of games have been brutal, but the kids stayed the course.”
