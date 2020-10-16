MARIETTA — Rabun County’s classification did not fool Pope into overestimating the task at hand, but there are not many Class AA schools with that much firepower.
The Wildcats showed off early and often, led by South Carolina-committed junior quarterback Gunner Stockton, in a 63-17 win over the Greyhounds on Friday night at the Pope Multi-Sport Complex.
Rabun County (5-1) intercepted Pope’s first pass, scored a touchdown on the next play and led 28-0 before Pope (2-3) found the end zone for the firs time.
Stockton dominated the ballgame, going 14-for-19 through the air with six touchdown passes — including scoring strikes of 71, 47 and 37 yards. He also rushed for a 77-yard touchdown to take momentum back from Pope after consecutive touchdowns made it 28-14 in the second quarter.
Pope’s compact running game struggled to find enough success to combat Rabun’s offense, but it finally snuck in a score when Joseph Stellmach slipped out of the backfield for a wide-open 69-yard scoring catch.
Stellmach then rushed for a 3-yard touchdown after Pope sacked Stockton to force a punt, and Patrick O’Ryan rushed 28 yards to near the goal line.
But after Stockton’s long scamper, Pope fumbled a hook-and-lateral and gave Stockton a chance to hurl a throw to the end zone at the halftime buzzer. He fit a pass in to Lang Windham to make it 42-14 at intermission.
Windham scored from 11 yards on the first drive of the third, and then Stockton found his favorite target of the night, Adriel Clark, for two more long touchdown passes. Clark finished with 206 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
“Honestly, that team was just unbelievable,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “They’re huge, their quarterback is one of the best I’ve ever coached against other than seeing Justin Fields. Those Double-A teams can sneak up on you, but we knew what we were getting with them — just a great team. I don’t see anyone beating them.
“But we have to forget about it and move on. Our biggest games are in front of us and, we’ve played some good football the last few games.”
Rabun County finished with 527 yards of offense, while Pope had 293, led by Stellmach’s 71 yards on the ground. Quarterback Peyton Cariaco was 5-of-16 passing for 125 yards.
Rabun County was led on the ground with 128 rushing yards from Stockton, followed by 81 from Windham. Tate Ramey caught the game’s first touchdown on a 25-yard pass.
After falling behind 49-14, Pope was poised to score another touchdown before a personal foul pushed it back. The Greyhounds settled for a 27-yard field goal from Hudson Standfest.
Pope had issues with penalties throughout the game, with four personal fouls, including one ejection.
Pope, with its 2-1 record in Region 6AAAAAA play, will resume region play by facing Wheeler next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.